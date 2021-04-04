A woman is vaccinated
Test events to try out Covid passport scheme

Claire Heald

  1. England Covid passport trials to begin

    Wembley Stadium in London
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The FA Cup semi final and final at Wembley Stadium in London will form part of the pilots

    Government plans for a Covid passport scheme will start being trialled in England this month at a series of pilot events.

    Ministers are hoping passes will allow the safe return of sports matches, conferences and night clubs.

    They would show whether a person is vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity determined by a positive test in the last six months.

    Officials are looking to find a way to allow venues to reopen without the need for social distancing and the government said trials will also explore how ventilation and testing on entry could help audiences return to mass events.

    The pilots will last until mid-May and include the FA Cup semi final and final, the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, a mass participation run at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, and several events in Liverpool including an evening at a nightclub, a business conference and a cinema screening in the city.

    The first pilot event will be a comedy night in Liverpool on 16 April where audience members will be tested for Covid before and after the show.

  2. Sunday’s papers: 'Passport to freedom', and trips abroad 'on track'

    Sunday's UK newspaper front pages
    Copyright: BBC

    "Passport to Freedom" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which claims a phone app to prove whether someone has received their coronavirus vaccine, or has recently tested negative for the disease, could start being rolled out nationally in June.

    But the Sunday Telegraph says the technology may not be ready until the autumn as senior government sources believe it will take "months, not weeks" to develop.

    Writing in the paper, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove admits that a "host of practical and ethical questions" still need to be answered - including how to treat fairly people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

    In an article for the Sunday Express, the healthcare law professor, Sir Jonathan Montgomery, hopes that trials at major events will "shed light" on whether the certificates can easily be forged.

    He also questions whether they could increase the risk of infection by giving their holders a "false sense of security", making them less inclined to practice social distancing and thorough hand washing.

