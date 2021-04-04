Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The FA Cup semi final and final at Wembley Stadium in London will form part of the pilots Image caption: The FA Cup semi final and final at Wembley Stadium in London will form part of the pilots

Government plans for a Covid passport scheme will start being trialled in England this month at a series of pilot events.

Ministers are hoping passes will allow the safe return of sports matches, conferences and night clubs.

They would show whether a person is vaccinated, had a recent negative test, or natural immunity determined by a positive test in the last six months.

Officials are looking to find a way to allow venues to reopen without the need for social distancing and the government said trials will also explore how ventilation and testing on entry could help audiences return to mass events.

The pilots will last until mid-May and include the FA Cup semi final and final, the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, a mass participation run at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, and several events in Liverpool including an evening at a nightclub, a business conference and a cinema screening in the city.

The first pilot event will be a comedy night in Liverpool on 16 April where audience members will be tested for Covid before and after the show.