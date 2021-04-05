People will continue to follow the rules around social-distancing and wearing face coverings even after free rapid Covid tests are rolled out across England, Edward Argar says.

The health minister told BBC Breakfast he expects the public to follow regulations in workplaces and public spaces even if they test negative for the virus.

“I have great confidence in my fellow citizens to continue doing the right thing until it’s safe to start easing those other restrictions,” he said.

Argar said people who test positive through the rapid flow tests would still need to isolate for 10 days - even if a subsequent, and more accurate, PCR test was negative.