People will continue to follow the rules around social-distancing and wearing face coverings even after free rapid Covid tests are rolled out across England, Edward Argar says. The health minister told BBC Breakfast he expects the public to follow regulations in workplaces and public spaces even if they test negative for the virus. “I have great confidence in my fellow citizens to continue doing the right thing until it’s safe to start easing those other restrictions,” he said. Argar said people who test positive through the rapid flow tests would still need to isolate for 10 days - even if a subsequent, and more accurate, PCR test was negative.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Social-distancing rules and face masks will continue - Argar
People will continue to follow the rules around social-distancing and wearing face coverings even after free rapid Covid tests are rolled out across England, Edward Argar says.
The health minister told BBC Breakfast he expects the public to follow regulations in workplaces and public spaces even if they test negative for the virus.
“I have great confidence in my fellow citizens to continue doing the right thing until it’s safe to start easing those other restrictions,” he said.
Argar said people who test positive through the rapid flow tests would still need to isolate for 10 days - even if a subsequent, and more accurate, PCR test was negative.
Argar: Free rapid tests will be used by workers
Health Minister for England Edward Argar has been telling BBC Breakfast who he expects will use the new free rapid Covid tests in England.
“I suspect - in the first instance - a lot of them will be used by people who are starting to go back into their workplaces again as the economy starts opening again,” he said.
Argar said the tests will be available from Friday and that the use of the tests in secondary schools has proved the government can meet demand.
Asked about the cost of the testing programme, Argar said there is a budget of £37bn for the entire NHS Test and Trace project over a two-year period.
UK cabinet prepares to meet
Cabinet ministers will meet later this morning to discuss the next step of England’s lockdown easing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to brief ministers on the latest data as he prepares to set out new details for how foreign travel may be able to resume this year.
We’re expecting to hear from Johnson at a Downing Street news conference at some point later today.
He is expected to confirm countries will be graded under a traffic light system when international leisure travel resumes.
We’ll bring you further details on this as we get them.
Scotland’s hairdressers reopen
People in Scotland will be able to visit hairdressers and garden centres again from today - as covid restrictions are relaxed. Non-essential click-and-collect services are also allowed to resume.
Other businesses reopening include key cutting, mobility equipment, baby equipment and electrical repairs.
It is the latest lockdown measure to be relaxed after the Scottish government lifted its stay-at-home order on Friday.
Read more here.
Our top story
Everyone in England will be able to get regular rapid Covid tests from the end of this week.
From Friday, lateral flow tests - which are carried out at home and provide results in under 30 minutes - are being made available twice a week.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it would help squash any outbreaks as lockdown eases.
But critics of the programme say it risks becoming a "scandalous" waste of money.
Read more here.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coronavirus coverage for Monday 5 April. We’ll bring you all the latest updates as they happen throughout the day.