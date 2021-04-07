Covid-19: First Moderna vaccines given in UK

Wednesday's papers feature plenty of coverage of concerns
about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The Guardian leads on quotes from the prime minister urging people to keep getting vaccines,
despite a trial of the jab in children being put on hold.
In the Times' view, any decision to limit the jab's use will not only be a big setback for the
UK's vaccination programme, but also "seriously damage hopes that the
world can bring the pandemic under control this year".
The Daily Telegraph's front page features a suggestion from a member of the government's immunisation
advisory committee that vaccines should be paused for people under the age of
50 until the safety of the Oxford jab can be fully established.
The Sun's editorial pours scorn on Covid
certificates - not, it says, because of concerns over the infringement of
liberties, but because "by the time they are finally introduced they may
be a pointless, disastrous waste of money".
The Daily Mirror's leader urges ministers to provide evidence to back up why such widespread
checks would be needed, to avoid the prospect of a backlash from the public.
The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are being given to patients in Wales as the third jab approved for use
in the UK begins to be rolled out
People diagnosed with
Covid-19 in the previous six months are more likely to develop depression, dementia, psychosis and stroke, researchers say
- School staff have been giving clothing, food and furnishings to families who have been struggling
financially in the coronavirus pandemic, a teaching union poll shows
A trial of the
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on children has stopped giving out jabs while the UK's medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots
in adults
The government should create a food security minister to ensure progress made during the pandemic in helping to feed poverty-hit people continues after lockdown, according to MPs.
What the papers are saying
