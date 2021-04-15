Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March seem
to have given a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC. Analysis
of data from Public Health England shows 82% sent off for a confirmatory PCR
Covid test returned the same positive result
Introducing Covid status
certificates to help reopen society risks discriminating against some groups,
the UK equality watchdog has warned. The Equality and Human
Rights Commission says certificates to prove who is vaccinated could create a
"two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy
their rights"
Surge testing for coronavirus is taking place in four London boroughs - Wandsworth, Lambeth and some parts of Southwark and Barnet - after cases of the South African variant were found
More than 32.3 million people in the UK have now had their first vaccine dose, and more than 8.1 million have had their second, according to the latest government figures
