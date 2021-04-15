Mobile testing in London
Surge testing for SA variant continues in London

  1. Good morning and welcome

    Welcome to our daily live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the globe.

    We’ll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.

    Here are the main headlines this morning:

    • Surge testing for coronavirus is taking place in four London boroughs - Wandsworth, Lambeth and some parts of Southwark and Barnet - after cases of the South African variant were found
    • Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March seem to have given a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC. Analysis of data from Public Health England shows 82% sent off for a confirmatory PCR Covid test returned the same positive result
    • Introducing Covid status certificates to help reopen society risks discriminating against some groups, the UK equality watchdog has warned. The Equality and Human Rights Commission says certificates to prove who is vaccinated could create a "two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy their rights"
    • More than 32.3 million people in the UK have now had their first vaccine dose, and more than 8.1 million have had their second, according to the latest government figures
