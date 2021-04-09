Russian vaccine prompts Slovak row, and German talks: Latest across Europe
Russia has asked Slovakia to return 200,000
doses of its Sputnik V vaccine which have sat in storage since they were
delivered on 1 March. Former Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic got hold of the doses secretly but then lost
his job last week over the controversy. Now Slovakia’s drug
regulator says the doses are different to those reviewed positively by the
Lancet.
Germany has started talks on buying the Sputnik drug, according to Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. The EU’s medical agency EMA hasn’t yet approved the vaccine and
Germany’s health minister says purchase will be conditional on its approval.
For the first time in eight days the number of Covid patients in
intensive care in France has fallen, by 24 cases, to 5,705. A
big surge of infections was reported on Thursday, but that includes figures
from several days. Meanwhile, France has recorded its10 millionth Covid
vaccination and a record 437,000 were inoculated yesterday alone. Germany’s
case numbers have risen above 25,000 in the past 24 hours.
The Netherlands and Portugal have joined several other countries in
limiting the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug to over-60s after the EMA advised of a
possible causal link with very rare blood clots. The agency is clear that the benefits outweigh
the risks. Meanwhile France’s health minister says anyone under 55 who
has already had the first AZ dose will be offered another vaccine for the
second.
Iceland is revising a new rule requiring anyone
arriving from a high-risk country to stay in a special quarantine hotel for five
days or submit a second negative test. The courts have ruled that the mandatory
hotel stay is illegal. The health minister says travellers won’t have to pay
for the hotel and will be allowed outdoors.
Labour calls for more details on international travel
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government has not given enough detail about its traffic light travel system for it to be properly scrutinised by MPs.
"The government has spoken about factors like vaccination rates, infection rates, the position with variants and also about the level of genomic sequencing," he tells BBC Breakfast.
"But I have no idea what the levels of each of those are, for the government to place countries into the green category, amber or red."
He says instead the information has been "drip-fed into the media day-by-day" and has been announced on a day when Parliament is not sitting.
"That's extremely frustrating," he says.
When can I go on holiday abroad?
At the moment, foreign holidays are banned, and returning travellers have to quarantine on arrival.
Anyone in England who travels abroad without good reason currently faces a £5,000 fine.
The earliest possible date for holidaying abroad has been given as 17 May - if the coronavirus situation allows it.
For England, the government has yet to confirm travel can take place from that date. The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have both already argued that 17 May will be too early for foreign holidays to resume.
Northern Ireland has not yet announced its plans, but chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride has said it would be "premature" to book a foreign summer trip.
Cost of tests 'will have dampening effect on travel' - airline boss
Like the boss of London Heathrow airport, the chief
executive of airline Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, says he welcomes the adoption
of a risk-based, traffic light-based travel system for England.
But he tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the UK government
needs to “go further in providing clarity and certainty for this industry” –
for example, some detail on which countries will be in which category.
He suggested travellers should take a cheaper antigen
test on arrival and only do a more expensive PCR test if they are positive.
Weiss says there is “no doubt” the cost of tests will put
off some customers.
“It will have a dampening effect but I believe some
people will travel,” he says.
Shapps defends testing plan and aims to 'drive cost down'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells BBC Breakfast that
factors including the level of infection and vaccinations, and whether there
are variants of concern circulating, will inform which country is on which list under the planned
traffic light system.
He is asked about the cost of coronavirus tests travellers
will be faced with on arrival back to England - consumer group Which? estimates that each PCR
test could cost
about £120 per person.
Shapps defends the use of PCR testing, describing them as
the “gold standard” test that is best for identifying variants of concern.
But he says he thinks the tests, which are offered by
private providers, are “too expensive” and he wants to “drive the cost down”.
Shapps adds that the lists of countries will be revealed in “two
or three weeks”.
For the first time he is not advising against booking a
holiday abroad, he says.
How will the 'traffic light' travel system work?
Here's how the UK government's international travel system will work:
Green: Passengers will not need to quarantine on return from 'green-listed' countries, but must take a pre-departure test (the type is unspecified), as well as a PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK
Amber: Travellers will need to quarantine for 10 days, as well as taking a pre-departure test and two PCR tests on day two and day eight of their return - with the option of getting another test on day 5 to end isolation early as part of the existing Test and Release system
Red: Passengers will have to pay for a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, as well as a pre-departure test and two PCR tests
A "green watch list" will also be created, of countries that could move from green to amber, in order to give passengers warning about changes.
The government has not yet said which countries will be green, amber or red - but said it would do by early May.
Heathrow boss concerned about cost of tests in travel plan
As we’ve heard, the UK government has set out some more
detail for the return of foreign travel from England.
Passengers will have to take Covid tests before leaving and on returning - including a PCR test, even from low-risk green countries.
John Holland-Kaye, chief
executive of London Heathrow airport, tells BBC Breakfast
the proposed traffic light system is a “good step forward”.
But he questions why fully-vaccinated travellers,
returning from low-risk countries, have to take another “expensive” coronavirus
test on arrival as well as on departure.
“Why do you still need to take a £150
PCR test after you’ve arrived, I think for most people that wouldn’t make sense," he says.
“This is where we need to make sure that travel becomes
something everyone can do and is not just something for the wealthy.”
Holland-Kaye says he understands there will be three
points when the travel system will be reviewed – at the end of June, in
September and in October.
Good morning
Welcome to our coronavirus live page. This morning the
government has revealed further details of its plans to reopen international
travel from England.
But it says it can't yet confirm whether foreign holidays can
go ahead on 17 May as set out in the government’s road map.
A
traffic light system will be used to categorise countries based on risk, and
travellers will need to pay for tests when departing and returning to the UK.
The plans have been met with widespread frustration by the travel industry - we will bring you all the latest reaction here.
- Green: Passengers will not need to quarantine on return from 'green-listed' countries, but must take a pre-departure test (the type is unspecified), as well as a PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK
- Amber: Travellers will need to quarantine for 10 days, as well as taking a pre-departure test and two PCR tests on day two and day eight of their return - with the option of getting another test on day 5 to end isolation early as part of the existing Test and Release system
- Red: Passengers will have to pay for a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, as well as a pre-departure test and two PCR tests
