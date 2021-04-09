Other political leaders from across the UK are among those paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her "personal and deepest condolences" to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died," she said in a tweet .

"I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster offered her "deepest sympathies" to the Queen and the Royal Family "at this sad time", while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill extended her "sincere condolences".

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the duke's death.

"He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported," he said in a tweet.