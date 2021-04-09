Other political leaders from across the UK are among those paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her "personal and deepest condolences" to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.
"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died," she said in a tweet.
"I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster offered her "deepest sympathies" to the Queen and the Royal Family "at this sad time", while Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill extended her "sincere condolences".
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the duke's death.
"He served the crown with selfless devotion and will be sorely missed by the people of Wales and the many organisations he supported," he said in a tweet.
BBC and ITV change schedules to mark Prince Philip's death
The BBC has suspended planned programming following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, while ITV has also announced changes to its schedule.
The BBC said in a statement: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The
Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC
networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned
scheduling has been suspended."
Meanwhile, ITV News said it would broadcast continuous coverage throughout Friday afternoon "celebrating Prince Philip's life, his unique contribution to British history,
and looking back at his decades of service to the Queen and the country".
‘A debt greater than we shall ever know’
PA Media
Prince Philip dedicated his life to supporting his wife and was a permanent fixture by her side on royal engagements over the decades.
Despite their familiarity to millions around the world, public comments about one another were rare.
But in a speech to mark their golden wedding anniversary in 1997 the Queen made it clear how dearly important her husband was.
She described him as "someone who doesn't take easily to compliments, but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know".
Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace
EPA
Members of the public have begun laying floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace following his death aged 99.
Royal household staff placed a framed notice announcing Prince Philip's death on the front gates of the Palace, which appeared for a short time.
It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband."
It was removed to avoid gatherings amid ongoing Covid pandemic restrictions.
Philip was a dedicated and skilled sportsman who used sport as an escape from the duties of royal life.
He was a skilled, competitive sailor and his activities on the water helped establish Cowes as a centre of yachting excellence.
He was also a very good cricketer.
The famous Australian batsman, Don Bradman, once said, only half-jokingly, that he should have been considered by the England selectors.
Philip’s great love was polo, which he played until he was in his fifties, enduring his fair share of falls.
When arthritis made it difficult to swing a mallet he took up carriage driving, popular in Europe but not in the UK.
He helped establish it, writing much of the rulebook which governs the sport in this country.
Ceremonial funeral expected for Prince Philip
As the Queen's consort, the Duke of Edinburgh is expected to be given a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state one, according to protocol.
State funerals are usually reserved for the sovereign.
His funeral is expected to take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor - although the long-held arrangements have been amended in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ceremonial funerals are also held for the heir to the throne and for members of the royal family who hold high military rank. The Queen Mother had a ceremonial funeral in 2002.
State funerals have, on rare occasions by order of the monarch and by a vote in Parliament providing the funds, been held for those other than sovereigns, including Lord Nelson and wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.
Both can include a lying in state - as the Queen Mother's did, although Philip's will not - and a military procession.
Analysis: Duke's loyalty crucial to Queen's reign
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
The Duke of Edinburgh has made such a huge contribution to the success of the Queen’s reign.
The Queen and Prince Philip were quite different in terms of character – the Queen, quite cautious and reserved, whereas the duke was full of self confidence – but together the partnership really worked.
He in support, a role which he adapted to and adjusted to and found he was rather well-suited to - he was utterly loyal in his belief in the importance of the role that the Queen was fulfilling - and in his duty to support her.
It was the importance of the solidity of that relationship, of their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of her reign.
The wandering, homeless early years
PA Media
As a young boy Philip’s family were driven from Corfu, the place of his birth, and were living in exile in Europe.
In Paris, he lived in a house borrowed from a relative; but it was not destined to become a home.
In just one year, while he was at boarding school in Britain, the mental health of his mother, Princess Alice, deteriorated and she went into an asylum; his father, Prince Andrew, went off to Monte Carlo to live with his mistress; and his four sisters married and went to live in Germany.
In the space of 10 years he had gone from a prince of Greece to a wandering, homeless, and virtually penniless boy with no-one to care for him.
More former prime ministers have paid tribute to Prince Philip, including Boris Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.
"The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world," she said in a tweet.
Another former Conservative prime minister, David Cameron, said the duke "showed true dedication to our country".
"He has been a huge part of our national life since long before most of us were born," he tweeted.
"It was an honour and privilege as prime minister to see up close what a powerful advocate the duke was for the causes he believed in."
And Sir John Major, who served as prime minister in the 1990s, said: "It is impossible to exaggerate the role that the Duke of Edinburgh has played in his lifetime of service to the monarchy and to the United Kingdom.
"A distinguished naval officer, he was - for over 70 years - the ballast to our Ship of State.
"Modest to the core, and hating any kind of fuss or bother, he epitomised the British spirit and remained true to himself right up to the very end."
Prince Philip: Officer, husband, father
Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's statement
Obituary: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Terry O'Neill / Getty Images
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, won widespread respect for his steadfast and constant support of the Queen.
It was a desperately difficult role for anyone, let alone a man who had been used to naval command and who held strong views on a wide range of subjects.
Yet it was that very strength of character that enabled him to discharge his responsibilities so effectively, and provide such wholehearted support to his wife in her role as Queen.
Here is the BBC's announcement of the death, made just after midday.
Reaction to the death of Prince Philip, aged 99
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of reaction to the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Technical problems mean our earlier live page had to be discontinued, so thank you for bearing with us. Here is a summary of the news so far:
In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after a month in hospital
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip "inspired the lives of countless young people"
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said he "consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service"
He served the crown with 'selfless devotion'
The BBC's announcement of Prince Philip's death
