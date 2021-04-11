shop
Live

England and Wales prepare for shops reopening

When will I get the jab? | What's changing in England from Monday? | Follow BBC News on Twitter

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Clayton

All times stated are UK

  1. Shoppers 'must respect staff' when retail reopens

    A store assistant prepares a window display in a shop in London
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Clothes shops in England reopen for the first time since December on Monday

    People are being asked to be considerate and respectful” to fellow shoppers and staff, as thousands of non-essential retail stores prepare to reopen across England and Wales.

    The British Retail Consortium (BRC) is calling on shoppers to adhere to social-distancing rules and "queue considerately" as restrictions are eased on Monday.

    In England, non-essential retail such as clothes and technology shops will reopen, alongside hairdressers, beauty salons and gyms in line with the latest step in the government's roadmap.

    In Wales, all shops will reopen.

    An initial sales surge is anticipated, as people return to the shops for the first time since December.

    The BRC, which represents big chain stores, said the public "have a key part to play in creating a safe and enjoyable retail environment".

    Read more.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to today’s live page. We will be bringing you the latest coronavirus news from the UK and around the world.

    Here are the main headlines this morning:

Back to top