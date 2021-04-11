People are being asked to “ be considerate and\nrespectful” to fellow shoppers and staff, as\nthousands of non-essential retail stores prepare to reopen across England and\nWales . The\nBritish Retail Consortium (BRC) is calling on shoppers to adhere to\nsocial-distancing rules and "queue considerately" as restrictions are\neased on Monday. In\nEngland, non-essential retail such as clothes and technology shops will reopen, alongside hairdressers, beauty salons and gyms in line with the latest step in the government's roadmap. In Wales, all shops will reopen. An initial sales surge is anticipated, as people return to the shops for the first time since December. The BRC, which represents big chain stores, said the public\n"have a key part to play in creating a safe and enjoyable retail\nenvironment". Read more.
The UK has reported the largest number of second coronavirus vaccine doses given in a single day, according to the latest government data. A total of 450,136
second doses were received on Friday. Latest figures show there were 2,589 new infections in the past 24 hours, and a further 40 deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral next Saturday in order to allow "as many family
members as possible" to go amid coronavirus restrictions. Only 30 people can attend the funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor,
with the public asked to stay away.
- India has become the "fastest country in the world" to give 100 million doses, according to its health ministry. But the
vaccination drive appears to be struggling, with some states reporting a shortage of doses. Everyone above the age of 45 is now eligible for jabs, as India battles a deadly second wave of infections.
- More than 100 diners at a restaurant in Paris have been fined and
the manager arrested for violating Covid restrictions, French police say. Officers discovered the
clandestine gathering following a noise complaint.
