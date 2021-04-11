EPA Copyright: EPA Clothes shops in England reopen for the first time since December on Monday Image caption: Clothes shops in England reopen for the first time since December on Monday

People are being asked to “be considerate and respectful” to fellow shoppers and staff, as thousands of non-essential retail stores prepare to reopen across England and Wales.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) is calling on shoppers to adhere to social-distancing rules and "queue considerately" as restrictions are eased on Monday.

In England, non-essential retail such as clothes and technology shops will reopen, alongside hairdressers, beauty salons and gyms in line with the latest step in the government's roadmap.

In Wales, all shops will reopen.

An initial sales surge is anticipated, as people return to the shops for the first time since December.

The BRC, which represents big chain stores, said the public "have a key part to play in creating a safe and enjoyable retail environment".

