England 'buzzing' after first night out in 97 days
"It's full everywhere, It feels like a celebration, basically," one drinker tells the BBC.
"Honestly it feels so good, it feels like we're out of prison. We're celebrating a birthday, so it's the best gift, I guess," says another.
These were some of the responses from drinkers on their first night out in 97 days as England reopened outdoor hospitality yesterday.
Outdoor drinking and dining resumed for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January - although for millions of people who lived under tier 4 restrictions in December, the wait had been even longer.
All over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK have now been offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the government has announced
It means ministers have met their target of offering a first dose to the top nine priority groups by 15 April
-
England is giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab, the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout
- Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week
The UK economy "showed some improvement" in February after growing by 0.4%, according to official figures
"Exciting", "slightly scary" and "buzzing" were some of the verdicts from drinkers enjoying their first night out in months as England reopened outdoor hospitality on Monday
Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England, while Northern Ireland's "stay-at-home" order was lifted and some rules were eased in Scotland and Wales
- Surge testing has been implemented in two areas of south London, after a "significant" cluster of the South African Covid-19 variant was found
And Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell has published an open letter asking the prime minister to ringfence £100m a year to help primary school libraries post-pandemic.
Moderna vaccine rollout begins in England
England has begun giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab.
It will be available at 21 sites, including the Madejski Stadium in Reading and the Sheffield Arena, and is the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout.
Along with the Pfizer jab, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.
Prof Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, says having "a third jab in our armoury" marks another "milestone" in the vaccine programme.
He says more sites will offer the Moderna vaccine as further supplies arrive.
And he is urging people to come forward for vaccination when they are invited, saying the vaccines are "our hope at the end of a year like no other".
Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week.
Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England, while Northern Ireland's "stay-at-home" order was lifted and some rules were eased in Scotland and Wales.
Despite flurries of snow in parts of the country, people flocked to pubs and restaurants to celebrate the return of some of their freedoms.
