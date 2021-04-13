People are vaccinated
Over-40s to be offered Covid vaccines next

  1. Moderna vaccine rollout begins in England

    England has begun giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab.

    It will be available at 21 sites, including the Madejski Stadium in Reading and the Sheffield Arena, and is the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout.

    Along with the Pfizer jab, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.

    Prof Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, says having "a third jab in our armoury" marks another "milestone" in the vaccine programme.

    He says more sites will offer the Moderna vaccine as further supplies arrive.

    And he is urging people to come forward for vaccination when they are invited, saying the vaccines are "our hope at the end of a year like no other".

    Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week.

  2. England 'buzzing' after first night out in 97 days

    People out in London's West End
    Image caption: Parts of London's West End were closed to traffic to give more space for drinking and dining

    "It's full everywhere, It feels like a celebration, basically," one drinker tells the BBC.

    "Honestly it feels so good, it feels like we're out of prison. We're celebrating a birthday, so it's the best gift, I guess," says another.

    These were some of the responses from drinkers on their first night out in 97 days as England reopened outdoor hospitality yesterday.

    Outdoor drinking and dining resumed for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January - although for millions of people who lived under tier 4 restrictions in December, the wait had been even longer.

    Shops, hairdressers, gyms and zoos were among the other businesses reopening in England, while Northern Ireland's "stay-at-home" order was lifted and some rules were eased in Scotland and Wales.

    Despite flurries of snow in parts of the country, people flocked to pubs and restaurants to celebrate the return of some of their freedoms.

  3. Good morning

    A woman receives a vaccine
    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here are the latest headlines in the UK:

