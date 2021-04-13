England has begun giving out its first doses of the Moderna jab.

It will be available at 21 sites, including the Madejski Stadium in Reading and the Sheffield Arena, and is the third Covid-19 vaccine in the nation's rollout.

Along with the Pfizer jab, it offers an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under-30s, after concerns about a possible link to very rare blood clots.

Prof Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, says having "a third jab in our armoury" marks another "milestone" in the vaccine programme.

He says more sites will offer the Moderna vaccine as further supplies arrive.

And he is urging people to come forward for vaccination when they are invited, saying the vaccines are "our hope at the end of a year like no other".

Wales and Scotland began using the Moderna vaccine last week.