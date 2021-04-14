Woman getting vaccine
Live

'Abundance of caution' stops J&J jab rollout in US

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Hamish Mackay

All times stated are UK

  1. Lockdown 'main reason for drop in cases' - statistician

    Video content

    Video caption: PM: Infections and deaths will start to rise again as restrictions ease

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suggestion that lockdown has played a significant part in reducing coronavirus infection levels is backed up by the data, says Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician from the University of Cambridge.

    He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is the lockdown that has caused the major drop, of course, because we've seen that happen in the huge reduction in the people who haven't been vaccinated.

    "We've estimated that the vaccination programme has maybe saved 10,000 lives - a fantastic success.

    "But that is not what has brought the enormous reduction since earlier in the year - that is lockdown.

    He pointed to the "huge surge" of cases in mainland Europe and said there was "an anxiety" about what might happen in the UK as lockdown eases.

    "There is definitely a considerable caution at the moment because they (ministers) have said they are not going backwards and so I think that is dictating the caution of the policy and does seem to have considerable public support."

  2. Pregnant nurse’s family yet to get GoFundMe money

    Jon Ironmonger

    BBC Look East

    Mary Agyapong
    Copyright: Family handout/PA Media

    The family of a pregnant nurse who died with Covid-19 have yet to receive any money from a fundraising campaign that names them as beneficiaries.

    Mary Agyapong, 28, died after giving birth in April 2020 at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where she worked.

    A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Rhoda Asiedu has raised more than £186,000 and her lawyers said the money had been placed into a trust.

    Ms Agyapong's widower said he found it "surprising" he had not been involved.

    You can read the full story here.

  3. 'No clear causal relationship' with jab and rare blood clots, says J&J

    Johnson & Johnson has issued a statement, saying that it shared "all adverse event reports" with the health authorities.

    It says it is "aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines".

    "At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine."

  4. Government scientist 'very concerned' over variant cluster in London

    A mobile testing unit
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The easing of lockdown may need to be reversed if coronavirus variants spread rapidly, a scientist advising the government has warned.

    Prof Peter Openshaw told BBC Newsnight that he and his fellow scientists are "very concerned" after a cluster of cases of the South African coronavirus variant were found in Lambeth and Wandsworth in London.

    Surge testing for those who live, work or travel through those areas is being made available and there is additional testing in an area of Southwark where a case linked to the other cluster has been identified.

    Prof Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, says they are "just hoping" the easing of lockdown will "be ok".

    But he adds: "If we get rapid spread of the South African or other more resistant variants, it may well be that we are going to have to put the reductions of lockdown into reverse."

  5. Young black people 'hardest hit by unemployment during Covid'

    Young woman
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Young black people have been hardest hit by unemployment during the pandemic, new research indicates.

    Over the past year, the UK jobless rate for young black people rose by more than a third to 35%, the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

    That compared with a rate of 24% for young people of Asian descent and a rate of 13% for young white people, both up three percentage points.

    The foundation said Covid had widened existing gaps between ethnic groups.

    It added that young people in general had borne the brunt of job losses in lockdown, because they disproportionately worked in sectors hit by the crisis, such as hospitality and leisure.

    You can read more about the research here.

  6. 'Mix and match' UK Covid vaccine trial expanded

    Michelle Roberts

    Health editor, BBC News online

    Vaccine NHS sign
    Copyright: EPA

    A major UK trial looking at whether Covid vaccines can be mixed with different types of jabs used for first and second doses is being expanded.

    Combining vaccines might give broader, longer-lasting immunity against the virus and new variants of it, and offer more flexibility to vaccine rollout.

    Adults over 50 who have had a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca can apply to take part in the Com-Cov study.

    Their second dose could be the same again, or a shot of Moderna or Novavax.

    Chief investigator on the trial Prof Matthew Snape, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says he hopes to recruit 1,050 volunteers who have already received one dose on the NHS in the past eight to 12 weeks.

    More than 800 people are already taking part in the research.

    Read more here

  7. South Africa and EU suspend J&J vaccine rollouts

    Like the US, South Africa and the EU have paused their rollouts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    There have been no cases of blood clots reported in South Africa, which was the first country to administer the vaccine.

    Deliveries of the vaccine to the EU started just 24 hours before J&J said it would pause the European rollout.

    The World Health Organization has told Reuters it is monitoring the situation and waiting for reports from the US and European regulators.

    The J&J vaccine is yet to be approved in the UK, although 30 million doses have been pre-orderered.

  8. Latest across Europe: Vaccine setback and cut in French pollution deaths

    A person receives a dose of vaccine at the Wizink Center sports pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 09 April 2021
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Spain's autonomous regions have been told they will not receive Janssen doses today as planned

    The delay in rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is proving a headache for European governments that are relying on it to meet national vaccination targets.

    Spain’s vaccine programme has started slowly and it was expecting 5.5 million doses of the Janssen dose (as it is known in Europe) by the end of June. Belgium received its first delivery of the single-dose vaccine on Monday – it says it’ll wait for a “clear signal” from the EU’s medicines agency before deciding which age group will receive it. German immunology expert Carsten Watzl wants the government in Berlin to focus on securing other vaccine deliveries to ensure under-60s are inoculated.

    Lockdown in France has led to “significant and immediate health benefits” from a fall in pollution levels, according to the SPF public health agency. There has been an estimated fall of 2,300 deaths from exposure to particulate matter and another 1,200 from nitrogen dioxide linked to traffic.

    France has suspended fights to and from Brazil because of concerns surrounding the P-1 Covid-19 variant prevalent in the country. Two flights will arrive in France this morning which took off before the midnight ban came into force.

    Germany has reported more than 21,000 new infections in the past 24 hours and a rising seven-day incidence rate of 153.2.

    A Dutch programme to hold test events with audiences is to continue later this week with 1,500 people attending a music award festival in Utrecht. Further big events will take place on 24 April with audiences of 8,000 and 10,000. Everyone needs a negative test before the event and then five days afterwards too.

    In Croatia, Zagreb’s tourist board is offering half-price coronavirus tests to tourists who spend at least one night in the city. It wants them to extend their stay without worrying about their return home.

  9. Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in US ‘out of abundance of caution’

    Vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    Copyright: Reuters

    Six cases of rare blood clotting have been detected in more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.

    It has recommended a temporary pause of the rollout in the US "out of an abundance of caution".

    One patient died from blood clotting complications and another is in a critical condition, the FDA says.

    All six cases were in women aged between 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.

    Read more here

  10. Good morning and welcome

    Welcome to our daily rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.

    Here are the main headlines this morning:

Back to top