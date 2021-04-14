Video content Video caption: PM: Infections and deaths will start to rise again as restrictions ease PM: Infections and deaths will start to rise again as restrictions ease

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suggestion that lockdown has played a significant part in reducing coronavirus infection levels is backed up by the data, says Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician from the University of Cambridge.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is the lockdown that has caused the major drop, of course, because we've seen that happen in the huge reduction in the people who haven't been vaccinated.

"We've estimated that the vaccination programme has maybe saved 10,000 lives - a fantastic success.

"But that is not what has brought the enormous reduction since earlier in the year - that is lockdown.

He pointed to the "huge surge" of cases in mainland Europe and said there was "an anxiety" about what might happen in the UK as lockdown eases.

"There is definitely a considerable caution at the moment because they (ministers) have said they are not going backwards and so I think that is dictating the caution of the policy and does seem to have considerable public support."