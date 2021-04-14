Lockdown 'main reason for drop in cases' - statistician
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suggestion that lockdown has played a significant part in reducing coronavirus infection levels is backed up by the data, says Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician from the University of Cambridge.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is the lockdown that has caused the major drop, of course, because we've seen that happen in the huge reduction in the people who haven't been vaccinated.
"We've estimated that the vaccination programme has maybe saved 10,000 lives - a fantastic success.
"But that is not what has brought the enormous reduction since earlier in the year - that is lockdown.
He pointed to the "huge surge" of cases in mainland Europe and said there was "an anxiety" about what might happen in the UK as lockdown eases.
"There is definitely a considerable caution at the moment because they (ministers) have said they are not going backwards and so I think that is dictating the caution of the policy and does seem to have considerable public support."
Pregnant nurse’s family yet to get GoFundMe money
Jon Ironmonger
BBC Look East
Family handout/PA MediaCopyright: Family handout/PA Media
The family of a pregnant nurse who died with Covid-19 have yet to receive any money from a fundraising campaign that names them as beneficiaries.
Mary Agyapong, 28, died after giving birth in April 2020 at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where she worked.
A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Rhoda Asiedu has raised more than £186,000 and her lawyers said the money had been placed into a trust.
Ms Agyapong's widower said he found it "surprising" he had not been involved.
Surge testing for those who live, work or travel through those areas is being made available and there is additional testing in an area of Southwark where a case linked to the other cluster has been identified.
Prof Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, says they are "just hoping" the easing of lockdown will "be ok".
But he adds: "If we get rapid spread of the South African or other more resistant variants, it may well be that we are going to have to put the reductions of lockdown into reverse."
Young black people 'hardest hit by unemployment during Covid'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Young black people have been hardest hit by unemployment during the pandemic, new research indicates.
Over the past year, the UK jobless rate for young black people rose by more than a third to 35%, the Resolution Foundation think tank said.
That compared with a rate of 24% for young people of Asian descent and a rate of 13% for young white people, both up three percentage points.
The foundation said Covid had widened existing gaps between ethnic groups.
It added that young people in general had borne the brunt of job losses in lockdown, because they disproportionately worked in sectors hit by the crisis, such as hospitality and leisure.
A major UK trial looking at whether Covid vaccines can be mixed with different types of jabs used for first and second doses is being expanded.
Combining vaccines might give broader, longer-lasting immunity against the virus and new variants of it, and offer more flexibility to vaccine rollout.
Adults over 50 who have had a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca can apply to take part in the Com-Cov study.
Their second dose could be the same again, or a shot of Moderna or Novavax.
Chief investigator on the trial Prof Matthew Snape, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says he hopes to recruit 1,050 volunteers who have already received one dose on the NHS in the past eight to 12 weeks.
More than 800 people are already taking part in the research.
Like the US, South Africa and the EU have paused their rollouts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been no cases of blood clots reported in South Africa, which was the first country to administer the
vaccine.
Deliveries of the vaccine to the EU started just 24 hours before J&J said it would pause the European rollout.
The
World Health Organization has told Reuters it is monitoring the situation and
waiting for reports from the US and European regulators.
The J&J vaccine is yet to be approved in
the UK, although 30 million doses have been pre-orderered.
Latest across Europe: Vaccine setback and cut in French pollution deaths
The delay in rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is proving
a headache for European governments that are relying on it to meet national
vaccination targets.
Spain’s vaccine programme has started slowly and it was
expecting 5.5 million doses of the Janssen dose (as it is known in Europe) by the end of June. Belgium received its first delivery of the single-dose
vaccine on Monday – it says it’ll wait for a “clear signal” from the EU’s
medicines agency before deciding which age group will receive it. German
immunology expert Carsten Watzl wants the government in Berlin to focus on securing other
vaccine deliveries to ensure under-60s are inoculated.
Lockdown in France has led to “significant and immediate health
benefits” from a fall in pollution levels, according to the SPF public health
agency. There has been an estimated fall of 2,300 deaths from exposure to
particulate matter and another 1,200 from nitrogen dioxide linked to traffic.
France has suspended fights to and from Brazil
because of concerns surrounding the P-1 Covid-19 variant prevalent in the
country. Two flights will arrive in France this morning which took off before
the midnight ban came into force.
Germany has reported more than 21,000 new infections in the past 24
hours and a rising seven-day incidence rate of 153.2.
A Dutch programme to hold test events with audiences is to continue
later this week with 1,500 people attending a music award festival in Utrecht. Further
big events will take place on 24 April with audiences of 8,000 and 10,000. Everyone
needs a negative test before the event and then five days afterwards too.
In Croatia, Zagreb’s tourist board is offering half-price
coronavirus tests to tourists who spend at least one night in the city. It
wants them to extend their stay without worrying about their return home.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in US ‘out of abundance of caution’
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Six cases of rare blood clotting have
been detected in more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson &
Johnson vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.
It has recommended a temporary pause of the rollout in the US
"out
of an abundance of caution".
One
patient died from blood clotting complications and another is in a critical
condition, the FDA says.
All
six cases were in women aged between 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing six to
13 days after vaccination.
'No clear causal relationship' with jab and rare blood clots, says J&J
Johnson & Johnson has issued a statement, saying that it shared "all adverse event reports" with the health authorities.
It says it is "aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines".
"At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine."
Government scientist 'very concerned' over variant cluster in London
The easing of lockdown may need to be reversed if coronavirus variants spread rapidly, a scientist advising the government has warned.
Prof Peter Openshaw told BBC Newsnight that he and his fellow scientists are "very concerned" after a cluster of cases of the South African coronavirus variant were found in Lambeth and Wandsworth in London.
Surge testing for those who live, work or travel through those areas is being made available and there is additional testing in an area of Southwark where a case linked to the other cluster has been identified.
Prof Openshaw, a member of the Covid-19 clinical information network, says they are "just hoping" the easing of lockdown will "be ok".
But he adds: "If we get rapid spread of the South African or other more resistant variants, it may well be that we are going to have to put the reductions of lockdown into reverse."
'Mix and match' UK Covid vaccine trial expanded
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
A major UK trial looking at whether Covid vaccines can be mixed with different types of jabs used for first and second doses is being expanded.
Combining vaccines might give broader, longer-lasting immunity against the virus and new variants of it, and offer more flexibility to vaccine rollout.
Adults over 50 who have had a first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca can apply to take part in the Com-Cov study.
Their second dose could be the same again, or a shot of Moderna or Novavax.
Chief investigator on the trial Prof Matthew Snape, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, says he hopes to recruit 1,050 volunteers who have already received one dose on the NHS in the past eight to 12 weeks.
More than 800 people are already taking part in the research.
South Africa and EU suspend J&J vaccine rollouts
Like the US, South Africa and the EU have paused their rollouts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been no cases of blood clots reported in South Africa, which was the first country to administer the vaccine.
Deliveries of the vaccine to the EU started just 24 hours before J&J said it would pause the European rollout.
The World Health Organization has told Reuters it is monitoring the situation and waiting for reports from the US and European regulators.
The J&J vaccine is yet to be approved in the UK, although 30 million doses have been pre-orderered.
Latest across Europe: Vaccine setback and cut in French pollution deaths
The delay in rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is proving a headache for European governments that are relying on it to meet national vaccination targets.
Spain’s vaccine programme has started slowly and it was expecting 5.5 million doses of the Janssen dose (as it is known in Europe) by the end of June. Belgium received its first delivery of the single-dose vaccine on Monday – it says it’ll wait for a “clear signal” from the EU’s medicines agency before deciding which age group will receive it. German immunology expert Carsten Watzl wants the government in Berlin to focus on securing other vaccine deliveries to ensure under-60s are inoculated.
Lockdown in France has led to “significant and immediate health benefits” from a fall in pollution levels, according to the SPF public health agency. There has been an estimated fall of 2,300 deaths from exposure to particulate matter and another 1,200 from nitrogen dioxide linked to traffic.
France has suspended fights to and from Brazil because of concerns surrounding the P-1 Covid-19 variant prevalent in the country. Two flights will arrive in France this morning which took off before the midnight ban came into force.
Germany has reported more than 21,000 new infections in the past 24 hours and a rising seven-day incidence rate of 153.2.
A Dutch programme to hold test events with audiences is to continue later this week with 1,500 people attending a music award festival in Utrecht. Further big events will take place on 24 April with audiences of 8,000 and 10,000. Everyone needs a negative test before the event and then five days afterwards too.
In Croatia, Zagreb’s tourist board is offering half-price coronavirus tests to tourists who spend at least one night in the city. It wants them to extend their stay without worrying about their return home.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in US ‘out of abundance of caution’
Six cases of rare blood clotting have been detected in more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.
It has recommended a temporary pause of the rollout in the US "out of an abundance of caution".
One patient died from blood clotting complications and another is in a critical condition, the FDA says.
All six cases were in women aged between 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination.
