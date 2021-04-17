The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be hailed by the dean.
No sermon will be delivered, in keeping with Philip's wishes.
His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeates the Order of Service.
Music chosen by the duke includes the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.
The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound the Last Post, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will sound Reveille - traditionally used to wake the military at sunrise - before the Buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations, which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations.
At the end of the service the duke's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in the chapel, and the national anthem will be sung.
It is described as a "ceremonial royal funeral" and will start with a ceremonial procession in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 14:40 BST.
Nine members of the Royal Family, including the duke's four children and his grandchildren Princes William and Harry, will walk in procession behind the duke's coffin, which is being carried on a purpose-built Land Rover, which the duke helped design, to the chapel.
The 30 mourners also include other members of the Royal Family, and other friends and relatives of Prince Philip.
The congregation will wear masks and be socially distanced, and there will be a choir of just four.
The service - which starts after the minute's silence - will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby pronouncing the blessing, and is expected to last about 50 minutes.
Many more details of the service are detailed here. And you can read more about the special Land Rover here.
The Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip, the Queen's husband for more than 70 years, who died last Friday at the age of 99.
The service is taking place at 15:00 BST this afternoon at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The funeral itself will be comparatively small. There will only be 30 mourners, in line with coronavirus restrictions.
The service itself has been created in line with the duke's wishes, and Buckingham Palace says it will reflect his personal interests and family connections.
The event will start with a national minute's silence at 15:00.
The order of service
You can read more of the order of service here.
What should we expect from the funeral service?
The Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
