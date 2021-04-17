Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be hailed by the dean.

No sermon will be delivered, in keeping with Philip's wishes.

His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeates the Order of Service.

Music chosen by the duke includes the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound the Last Post, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will sound Reveille - traditionally used to wake the military at sunrise - before the Buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations, which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations.

At the end of the service the duke's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in the chapel, and the national anthem will be sung.

You can read more of the order of service here.