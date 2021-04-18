Clearing the NHS waiting list will be "very high" on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's agenda, says the environment secretary.

George Eustice says the NHS has been through a "huge endeavour" with coronavirus. He says the government has tried to encourage people to keep coming in, other than at peak periods for the NHS, to have their routine operations.

He says those operations are "so important" and can have "life consequences" so it is vital to get on top of them.

Moving on to the Indian variant, Eustice says a "fairly small" number of cases have been found, about 70 so far. No evidence yet says it is more contagious or resistant to vaccines.

The wider concern is that at some point a variant does evade the vaccine so it is "high on our concerns", he adds.

Asked why India is not yet on the red list, given its current number of Covid cases, Eustice says the list is often reviewed - he adds everyone arriving needs a pre-departure test and another on arrival.