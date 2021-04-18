Clearing NHS waiting list is 'high' priority, says minister
Clearing the NHS waiting list will be "very high" on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's agenda, says the environment secretary.
George Eustice says the NHS has been through a "huge endeavour" with coronavirus. He says the government has tried to encourage people to keep coming in, other than at peak periods for the NHS, to have their routine operations.
He says those operations are "so important" and can have "life consequences" so it is vital to get on top of them.
Moving on to the Indian variant, Eustice says a "fairly small" number of cases have been found, about 70 so far. No evidence yet says it is more contagious or resistant to vaccines.
The wider concern is that at some point a variant does evade the vaccine so it is "high on our concerns", he adds.
Asked why India is not yet on the red list, given its current number of Covid cases, Eustice says the list is often reviewed - he adds everyone arriving needs a pre-departure test and another on arrival.
Environment secretary defends Matt Hancock over NHS firm shares
In March, Hancock declared he had acquired more than 15% of Topwood Ltd, which was granted the approved status in 2019.
The firm, which specialises in the secure storage, shredding and scanning of documents, also won £300,000 of business from NHS Wales this year.
Eustice tells Sky's Ridge on Sunday the reason we knew of this in the first place was that Hancock had declared the interest and that he has had no role in any procurement decisions.
He says there is "nothing wrong with ministers having financial interests and declaring them". If they then have no say in procurement, this removes a conflict of interest, he says.
The systems in place with ministers declaring interests and the existence of the ministerial code is a "pretty good one", he adds.
Most people 'extremely responsible' says scientist
Dr Mike Tildesley also speaks about images of people in England seen enjoying their first Saturday night out in months after the partial easing of restrictions.
He says we will have to wait until the end of April to see if the increased mixing has an effect in the number of hospitalisations and deaths.
But he adds he has seen nothing yet that will put the roadmap in jeopardy.
While the images we see are often of people who are not adhering to the rules, the "vast majority" are being "extremely responsible" and are going about things safely by maintaining social distancing, adds Dr Tildesley.
Hopefully we can "still do that for a little bit longer" and get to the end of the roadmap by the end of June, he says.
Information on Indian variant needed 'as soon as possible'
A leading epidemiologist says it is crucial scientists learn as much as they can, as soon as possible, about the Indian Covid-19 variant to assess what action needs to be taken to restrict its transmission.
Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, which feeds into the government's Sage committee, says the variant is a "concern".
"I would always say when these new variants do emerge it is a concern and it's really important that we get as much information as we can as quickly as possible," Dr Tildesley tells BBC Breakfast.
"What's concerning about the Indian variant is there appear to be two mutations which... may make the vaccines less effective, and may make the virus more transmissible.
"The key thing here is 'may'. We are still trying to gather evidence about this."
While variants arise all the time, action needs to be taken - for example with surge testing - if they are found to be of specific concern.
Pandemic death toll passes three million
The number of people who have died worldwide in the Covid-19 pandemic has surpassed three million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US, India and Brazil - the countries with the most recorded infections - have accounted for more than a million deaths between them, the university says.
The milestone has come the day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the world was "approaching the highest rate of infection" so far.
India - experiencing a second wave - recorded more than 230,000 new cases on Saturday alone.
Almost 140 million cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.
WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that "cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates".
He added "globally, the number of new cases per week has nearly doubled over the past two months".
The 5,000-strong crowd at Sefton Park, Liverpool, on 2 May will not need to be socially distanced or wear face coverings - but will have to provide evidence of a negative Covid test to get in.
They will also be asked to take a lateral flow test after the event and give contact details to NHS Test and Trace to make sure they can be reached if someone does later test positive.
It's not yet known who will be performing at the outdoor event.
Meanwhile, the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton at London's Wembley Stadium will host a crowd of 4,000 this evening as part of a series of government trial events.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says: "We're one step closer to a summer of live events now our science-led programme is under way."
Good morning - today's coronavirus headlines
Welcome to our coronavirus live coverage this Sunday morning. We will be bringing you the latest from the UK and around the world.
Here are some of the morning's headlines:
An open-air gig is to be held in Liverpool next month with 5,000 fans who do not have to socially distance
It's part of government plans to test how live events can resume safely
The FA Cup semi-final will take place later with a crowd of 4,000 watching
On Saturday, the UK recorded 2,206 new cases and 35 deaths, according to the latest government figures
The first weekend after the easing of restrictions in England saw crowds gather to eat and drink with friends outside
In Scotland, people can now travel between council areas and meet more people outdoors - they have been urged to stay "sensible" and stick to guidelines will doing so
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has passed three million people, Johns Hopkins University says
An open-air gig is to be held in Liverpool next month with 5,000 fans who do not have to socially distance
-
It's part of government plans to test how live events can resume safely
-
The FA Cup semi-final will take place later with a crowd of 4,000 watching
-
On Saturday, the UK recorded 2,206 new cases and 35 deaths, according to the latest government figures
-
The first weekend after the easing of restrictions in England saw crowds gather to eat and drink with friends outside
-
In Scotland, people can now travel between council areas and meet more people outdoors - they have been urged to stay "sensible" and stick to guidelines will doing so
-
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has passed three million people, Johns Hopkins University says
