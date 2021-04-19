Welcome to our live page – we’ll bring you the latest\ncoronavirus updates throughout the day. Here are the main headlines:
Live Reporting
Edited by Martha Buckley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Healthy volunteers who have previously
had Covid-19 will be deliberately exposed to the virus for a second time to see
how the immune system reacts, in a UK study
-
Millions of children across
England are being asked to
contribute to a survey about their hopes for the future
-
Health officials in the UK are looking at whether a new Indian Covid variant spreads more easily and evades vaccines
-
Many job centre workers do not feel safe about returning to the office due to continued concerns about the coronavirus, a union says
-
Australia has opened a travel bubble with New Zealand
Good morning
Welcome to our live page – we’ll bring you the latest coronavirus updates throughout the day.
Here are the main headlines: