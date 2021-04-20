Education secretary defends India travel 'red list' timing
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s timing in putting India on the travel "red list" to protect against coronavirus.
Speaking on Sky News, he says: "It's standard practice to give people a sort of short window in order to be able to manage their affairs. It's the right approach to do, it's the approach we've taken with other countries around the world when they've gone onto the 'red list'.
"The government continuously reviews the data, continues to review the information we're getting from the scientific community in terms of what countries should be put onto the 'red list', and sadly India has been one of those countries that has had to be added."
-
up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant
-
unrestricted travel within Scotland, England and Wales (subject to local restrictions)
-
all shops, stores and close contact services like nail bars can open
-
hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 20:00 indoors, but without alcohol
-
alcohol can be served outdoors under local licensing restrictions
-
tourist accommodation to reopen (self-catering accommodation restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering)
-
funerals and weddings including receptions can take place with up to 50 people (alcohol permitted)
-
gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise
-
indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open
-
Scotland’s first minister is expected to confirm the most significant stage in the nation’s lockdown easing later
-
The scheduled unlocking on Monday will include the reopening of hospitality, gyms and non-essential shops
-
Six people from six households will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday, and in pub beer gardens once they reopen next week
-
The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in the three months to February, according to the latest official figures
-
India has been added to a “red list” of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned - over fears of a new Covid variant
-
From 04:00 BST on Friday, most people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry
-
A review of policing says officers sometimes struggled to enforce coronavirus restrictions because of a lack of clarity from ministers
-
More than 10 million people in the UK have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest government figures
What changes are expected in Scotland?
Scotland’s scheduled unlocking next Monday will include the reopening of hospitality, gyms and non-essential shops.
Non-essential travel between Scotland, England and Wales could also be allowed for the first time this year.
If First Minister Nicola Sturgeon approves the planned reopening, all local authority areas which are under level four restrictions will move down to level three.
The Scottish government's route map says that from Monday the following can happen:
Here’s what you need to know: