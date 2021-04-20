Customers at Scotts in South Queensferry as pubs, bars and restaurants across Scotland opened indoor areas in July 2020
Live

Scotland set to confirm further lockdown easing

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Marie Jackson

All times stated are UK

  1. Education secretary defends India travel 'red list' timing

    Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s timing in putting India on the travel "red list" to protect against coronavirus.

    Speaking on Sky News, he says: "It's standard practice to give people a sort of short window in order to be able to manage their affairs. It's the right approach to do, it's the approach we've taken with other countries around the world when they've gone onto the 'red list'.

    "The government continuously reviews the data, continues to review the information we're getting from the scientific community in terms of what countries should be put onto the 'red list', and sadly India has been one of those countries that has had to be added."

  2. What changes are expected in Scotland?

    Scotland’s scheduled unlocking next Monday will include the reopening of hospitality, gyms and non-essential shops.

    Non-essential travel between Scotland, England and Wales could also be allowed for the first time this year.

    If First Minister Nicola Sturgeon approves the planned reopening, all local authority areas which are under level four restrictions will move down to level three.

    The Scottish government's route map says that from Monday the following can happen:

    • up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant
    • unrestricted travel within Scotland, England and Wales (subject to local restrictions)
    • all shops, stores and close contact services like nail bars can open
    • hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 20:00 indoors, but without alcohol
    • alcohol can be served outdoors under local licensing restrictions
    • tourist accommodation to reopen (self-catering accommodation restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering)
    • funerals and weddings including receptions can take place with up to 50 people (alcohol permitted)
    • gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise
    • indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open

  3. Good morning

    A group of six in a beer garden
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The reopening of beer gardens across Scotland is scheduled to take place from Monday

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s what you need to know:

Back to top