Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s timing in putting India on the travel "red list" to protect against coronavirus.

Speaking on Sky News, he says: "It's standard practice to give people a sort of short window in order to be able to manage their affairs. It's the right approach to do, it's the approach we've taken with other countries around the world when they've gone onto the 'red list'.

"The government continuously reviews the data, continues to review the information we're getting from the scientific community in terms of what countries should be put onto the 'red list', and sadly India has been one of those countries that has had to be added."