If there is a "significant" rise in cases in some parts of the country in the coming weeks and months then England's roadmap out of lockdown may need to be adjusted, according to Prof Finn, of the JCVI.

Asked if the next changes planned for 17 May could change, Prof Finn tells BBC Breakfast: "This is a balancing act, isn't it? People want to have some kind of certainty and businesses want to know how to plan, but on the other hand I think it's always been presented as as a provisional timetable, based on what actually happens.

"I think if we do start to see significant rises in cases in some parts of the country, they may need to adjust back those dates in order to avoid the situation coming into effect."

Regarding the variant first found in India, Prof Finn says that "as we all gradually become immune, either from being infected or being vaccinated, then variants of the virus that can resist that immunity will predominate - they'll have an advantage over the old versions, if you like."

But he adds he does not think it will be a "back to square one" situation, saying: "I think that the immunity that we've got already from infection and vaccines will continue to be useful, but it will get eroded and there will come a point where we need to reformulate vaccines to keep up with changes in the virus."

And on Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine and a link with rare blood clots, Prof Finn says it's important people are kept up to date but that these vaccines are "very effective" and the side effects "extremely rare".