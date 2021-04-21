NI public transport calls for £50m in Covid funding
Northern Ireland's public transport system, Translink, will need an extra £50m in 2021-22 to overcome the impact of Covid-19, officials have been told.
A briefing to senior civil servants at the Department for Infrastructure heard passenger levels in November 2020 were under 40% of those seen a year earlier and "significant funding" was needed.
Translink told BBC News NI its 2021-22 budget had not yet been finalised but it had carried about 30% of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers in the past year.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says: "It is likely that we will continue to see reduced revenue as a result of lower than normal passenger numbers in the year ahead and as a result, Translink's financial position will be difficult."
Russia should reach herd immunity by autumn, Putin says
Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the country should reach "collective immunity" from the coronavirus by the autumn, while urging members of the public to get vaccinated.
In his annual state of the nation address today, Putin says the "solution to this problem lies in our - and your - hands, in the hands of all citizens".
"Our scientists have made a real breakthrough," he says, adding: "I once again address all
Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated - this is the only way we will get rid of this deadly disease."
The president has been addressing both chambers of the Russian parliament. RIA news agency says all those attending have had to undergo three tests for Covid-19 in recent days.
During the pandemic Putin has largely remained at a residence just outside Moscow, so this is a rare appearance in public.
Teachers in Wales 'need support to deal with pandemic fallout'
Teachers in Wales will need support to deal with the fallout of the pandemic from whoever wins next month's Senedd elections, staff and unions say.
A trainee teacher says there has to be a focus on teachers' wellbeing, while a head teacher is urging politicians to not just "throw money at things".
Unions are calling for politicians to help staff as they help pupils deal with months of missed education.
Parties vying for power are promising thousands of extra school staff.
Loti Flowers, 26, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, previously worked as an estate agent but is now studying for a postgraduate qualification at Cardiff Metropolitan University to become a primary school teacher.
She says she wants to hear more discussions as part of the election campaign about increasing support for Welsh medium education and smaller class sizes, as well as a focus on the mental health of pupils and teachers.
"Everybody has struggled this year, teachers have been under a lot more pressure and have had to adapt very quickly," she says.
The passport helping Denmark open up
Adrienne Murray
Copenhagen
As we mentioned briefly earlier, football fans in Denmark are permitted to enter stadiums from today while bars, restaurants and museums are also reopening.
The country is taking a big foot forward in lifting its coronavirus restrictions. The big condition for Danes to take advantage of these new freedoms is that they must prove they are infection-free, by showing a coronapas - or corona passport.
It's a digital app on your phone which shows whether you have had a negative test result within the past 72 hours, a certificate of vaccination or proof of a previous infection two to 12 weeks earlier. It can also be in paper form if necessary.
Digital certificates are seen as Europe's route out of lockdown, and the EU wants to have its scheme in place across all 27 member states by the end of June.
Denmark is among the first to embrace the idea fully, but privacy concerns have made the passes controversial in some countries.
Workers' mental health has suffered during Covid, managers say
Most managers believe the mental health of their staff has got worse as a result of the coronavirus crisis, new research suggests.
More than half of 1,200 managers surveyed said employees in their organisation have suffered over the past year, while almost half replied that their own mental health has got worse.
More than one in five respondents to the survey by The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) were apprehensive about using their organisation's employee assistance programmes.
CMI chief executive Ann Francke says the results are "not surprising" but adds it is "worrying" people are hesitant to seek help.
She says managers "have a duty of care" to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing staff and should be equipped with the skills to spot any signs of people struggling with mental health issues.
France 'plans to ease restrictions on 2 May'
France is planning to lift travel restrictions and ease its nationwide curfew at the beginning of next month if daily Covid cases continue to fall as anticipated, AFP news agency reports, citing a presidential source.
The country currently has a curfew imposed between the hours of 18:00 and 06:00, which could be lifted on 2 May, AFP says.
Under the plans, President Emmanuel Macron will also allow cinemas to reopen, restaurants to serve customers outside and theatres and museums to welcome visitors with reduced capacity from mid-May.
Macron is chairing a meeting with ministers today to evaluate the government's measures to combat the spread of the virus and how best to ease restrictions safely.
France has so far reported more than 5.3 million coronavirus cases and over 102,000 Covid-related deaths.
But infections have begun to fall and almost 25% of the adult population - nearly 13 million people - have been inoculated.
PM told Sir James Dyson by text he would 'fix' tax issue
Sir James, whose manufacturing firm is now based in Singapore, wrote to the Treasury to ask for no change in tax status for staff.
But in text messages sent in March 2020 - seen by the BBC - Sir James then went directly to the PM, with Mr Johnson replying: "I will fix it."
The government says it did everything it could to get the right equipment.
And Sir James says it is "absurd to suggest that the urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with rules" and that his company did not receive "any benefit from the project".
Labour calls the revelations "jaw-dropping", with shadow business minister Lucy Powell telling the BBC: "Frankly it stinks that a billionaire businessman can text the prime minister and get an immediate response and, apparently, an immediate change in policy."
Roadmap may need to change if cases rise 'significantly' - vaccines expert
BBC Breakfast
If there is a "significant" rise in cases in some parts of the country in the coming weeks and months then England's roadmap out of lockdown may need to be adjusted, according to Prof Finn, of the JCVI.
Asked if the next changes planned for 17 May could change, Prof Finn tells BBC Breakfast: "This is a balancing act, isn't it? People want to have some kind of certainty and businesses want to know how to plan, but on the other hand I think it's always been presented as as a provisional timetable, based on what actually happens.
"I think if we do start to see significant rises in cases in some parts of the country, they may need to adjust back those dates in order to avoid the situation coming into effect."
Regarding the variant first found in India, Prof Finn says that "as we all gradually become immune, either from being infected or being vaccinated, then variants of the virus that can resist that immunity will predominate - they'll have an advantage over the old versions, if you like."
But he adds he does not think it will be a "back to square one" situation, saying: "I think that the immunity that we've got already from infection and vaccines will continue to be useful, but it will get eroded and there will come a point where we need to reformulate vaccines to keep up with changes in the virus."
And on Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine and a link with rare blood clots, Prof Finn says it's important people are kept up to date but that these vaccines are "very effective" and the side effects "extremely rare".
Models clearly point to summer surge - vaccines expert
BBC Breakfast
Prof Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), was speaking on BBC Breakfast a little earlier.
He says the prime minister is right to say the UK will see a further wave of Covid-19 cases.
"The models that we've seen on JCVI clearly point to a summer surge in cases as the lockdown is relaxed, because there are still many people in the adult population who've not been immunised and who will therefore start to transmit the infection between each other," he says.
Prof Finn says there is "quite a wide range of uncertainty" over how big the wave will be "because it depends on how quickly the vaccine rollout continues forward, the supplies of vaccine and so on, and how many people come forward to receive vaccination, and also it depends on how people behave as the lockdown is gradually relaxed".
He adds: "The sense that the problem is all over, I'm afraid.. is a flawed one, we're still in a vulnerable situation, and there are still significant numbers of people who potentially could be harmed by this infection if this happens."
Calls for full lockdown in India as record cases reported
The chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra is facing pressure from cabinet ministers to impose a full coronavirus lockdown, as India struggles to manage a rising tide of new infections.
Maharashtra, the country's worst affected state, has already imposed tight restrictions.
India has again today reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases - more than 295,000 - and over 2,000 Covid-related deaths, according to health ministry figures.
Reports from hospitals in many states, including the capital Delhi, suggest facilities are overwhelmed and oxygen supplies are running critically low.
In a televised address on Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state leaders to avoid lockdowns if possible.
Modi is facing criticism for failing to stop large political rallies and religious gatherings in recent weeks, despite a continuing surge in cases.
Netflix shares plunge amid fears coronavirus boom is over
As lockdown starts to ease in some countries around the world, video-streaming giant Netflix is seeing a slowdown in subscribers, which has sent its shares tumbling.
About 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix between January and March, well short of the projected 6 million.
The company says a lack of new shows may have contributed to the shortfall, adding it expects this to recover as sequels to hit shows are released.
Netflix shares fell 11% in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping $25bn off the company's market capitalization.
The streaming service added 15.8 million new subscribers last year as Covid-19 forced people around the world to stay home.
But the pandemic also disrupted Netflix's production pipeline - find out more here.
Covid lockdown easing not to do with election, says Drakeford
The easing of some Covid restrictions in Wales has been brought forward but the First Minister has denied this has anything to do with the country's upcoming election.
The Welsh Labour leader has been accused of playing politics after changing a number of lockdown measures during the election campaign.
But Mark Drakeford says it has "nothing to do with electioneering" and is based on scientific advice. The Senedd election is on 6 May.
Rajeshwari Devi, 58, died on Sunday after waiting for two days to get uninterrupted oxygen, an ambulance and a bed in a Covid-19 hospital.
She kept waiting and gasping, but it was too late by the time help arrived. She was taken to a hospital emergency room on 16 April after her oxygen saturation level dropped. Her CT scan showed she had developed chronic pneumonia.
Without her Covid report, the hospital refused to admit her.
She spent about 36 hours in the emergency room on oxygen support in the northern Indian district of Robertsganj. The staff there told her family they were running out of oxygen and she needed to be moved to a bigger hospital - but there was no ambulance or any promise of a bed.
It appears that the first doses of vaccines have been having a dramatic effect on Covid infections.
Some 74,000 people were admitted to hopsitals with the virus in recent months, but only 32 who had had the vaccine, according to official data.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, one of the key scientists advising the government on Covid-19 says the results are "very good news".
Prof Calum Semple, of the University of Liverpool, says researchers looked "very carefully" at the hospital records of these 74,000 people and worked out how many had been admitted after vaccination started - 43,000.
They then identifed within that number just under 2,000 people that had received the vaccine, and examined how many days there were between receiving the vaccine and the onset of their symptoms.
"Most people admitted had caught their infection within a week on either side of vaccination and then there was a really sharp drop off in numbers, so that, after three weeks after being vaccinated, we could only count 32 people out of the 2,000 that had been vaccinated," he says.
Prof Semple stresses this is a "tiny number" - less than 2% - and says "that's just after the first vaccine and that's in the elderly population.
"It's really good real world data showing that this vaccine works and one dose works really well," he says.
Asked what this means for England's roadmap out of lockdown, he says plans should be able to go ahead if the vaccination rollout takes place on time, but notes "the problem is if further sections of society choose not to be vaccinated and then we get a further outbreak".
'Encouraging signs' of shoppers' return in Scotland
There are "encouraging signs" that consumers are preparing to resume shopping in Scotland when the lockdowns finally end, according to retailers.
The Scottish Retail Consortium's comments come as it reports a slowdown in the decline of sales last month.
Total sales fell by 13.8%, compared with March 2019 - the smallest drop seen in recent months.
However, SRC warns the future of physical stores is at risk if people do not return to shops post-lockdown.
SRC head of policy Ewan MacDonald Russell says it is "hardly surprising" sales were down, with most shops shut for the crucial run-up to Easter, but adds there are "some encouraging signs" that shoppers are preparing to resume shopping.
"As we move further into the year the two big questions will be whether retail sales bounce back due to pent-up demand with the end of lockdown, and whether that uplift in retail sales is sustained rather than merely temporary," he says.
PureGym reports 'awful' 2020 losses but cheers reopening reaction
Fitness chain PureGym has reported "awful" losses for 2020 after sites were forced to close in the pandemic.
But it says tens of thousands of new members have joined since gyms reopened across England last week.
The group reported a £214.6m annual loss, against losses of £39.5m in 2019, after revenues slumped 40% as UK gyms were shut for nearly half - 44% - of the year's trading days.
PureGym shed 12% of members in 2020, with numbers dropping to 1.5 million, which fell further to 1.4 million by the end of March.
But the group cheered an "excellent" reaction since reopening its 240 gyms across England on 12 April, with new joiners at similar levels to those seen in the same week before the pandemic struck.
It has seen more than one million workouts completed in the first week since lockdown lifted for gyms.
Medics urge PM to increase investment in NHS staffing
Medics have written a letter to PM Boris Johnson calling on him to massively increase investment in NHS staffing.
Groups and unions representing NHS workers say increased demand for services caused by Covid-19 has led to a "chronic undersupply" in staffing and there are nearly 90,000 vacant posts.
The letter is signed by the NHS Confederation, NHS Providers, the British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of Nursing, the Academy of Royal Medical Colleges and Unison, and states "billions of extra funding" is needed.
The NHS reports "high levels of staff stress and burnout as a direct impact of the pandemic" which threatens to further increase vacancies, according to the letter.
It adds results from the biggest survey of NHS staff, published last month, show almost two thirds believe there are not enough people in their organisations to enable them to do their job properly.
More than four in 10 also say they feel unwell as result of their job, according to the letter.
German curfew vote and Denmark reopens restaurants: Latest across Europe
German
MPs vote today on a change to the law that will allow the federal
government of Chancellor Angela Merkel to impose an emergency brake of overnight
curfews and school closures to help curb the pandemic.The 22:00 curfew will
only come in in areas with a seven-day incidence rate of over 100 cases per
100,000 while schools will be shut if it reaches 165. There have been 24,884
new cases in the past 24 hours but the incidence rate has fallen to 160.1.Only the
state of Schleswig-Holstein in the north is below 100 – at 71.9 cases
per 100,000 people.
Denmark
has taken a big step in reopening this morning, allowing customers
inside restaurants, visitors in museums and spectators back in football
stadiums. One museum in Silkeborg in East Jutland even opened last night just after midnight.
Denmark's corona passport is key to the reopening, as it shows on your phone that you’ve been vaccinated, have had a negative test in the past 72 hours or had the infection in the past 180 days. Find out more here.
France will vaccinate some 400,000 people in 20 fields of work over a two-week period from Saturday. The list includes bus drivers, cab drivers and inspectors on public transport as well as refuse collectors, butchers and shop cashiers. Infections have begun to fall in France and almost 25% of the adult population (nearly 13 million) have been inoculated.
Spain’s health service will today start distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines across the country after the EU’s medicines agency gave the drug its backing while listing the “very rare” side effect of blood clots. The country now has 3.45 million people vaccinated, more than have been infected since the start of the pandemic.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
