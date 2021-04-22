India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage
India has reported 314,835 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - the highest one day tally recorded anywhere in the world.
Deaths rose by 2,104 in the same time period, India's worst daily toll.
It brings the country's total confirmed cases close to 16 million, second only to the US's 31.9 million.
India is in the grip of a vicious second wave and an acute oxygen shortage is raising more fears about its overwhelmed health care system.
It has led Delhi's highest court to publicly criticise the central government for its handling of the oxygen crisis in the city.
"This is ridiculous. We want to know what the centre is doing with regard to oxygen supply across India," the judges said while reading out the verdict in a petition by the owner of six private hospitals.
The court has ordered the government to ensure safe passage of oxygen supplies from factories to hospitals across India.
A number of people across the country have died while waiting for oxygen, although it is not possible to know how many. Indian social media has also been filled with appeals for oxygen.
Joe Biden has urged businesses in the United States to give their staff time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19. All Americans over 16 will be eligible for a jab from Monday
Argentina's health minister says the country is going through the worst period of the pandemic since the first cases were reported there just over a year ago
Two states in Australia have urged staff and guests in quarantine hotels to get tested and fully self-isolate, after the emergence of three suspected cases of travellers contracting the virus from other residents
Police in Cambodia have defended making arrests and punishing people by beating them for breaching tough new lockdown restrictions
Who will get to attend the Brit Awards?
Most tickets for the Brits - 2,500 of the 4,000 available - will be given to key workers from London "to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment".
The capital's key workers can apply for free tickets via the Brit Awards website from Thursday.
The other 1,500 places will go to the nominated artists, their managers and teams plus other members of the music industry and sponsors.
All audience members will be asked to present proof of a recent negative lateral flow test to enter the venue.
Once inside, it will be as "normal" as possible, including serving food and alcohol.
Attendees will also be asked to take a test after the ceremony to help gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the absence of face coverings.
Audience members will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace so everyone can be traced in the event of an audience member receiving a positive test after the event.
Italy and Greece prepare to ease restrictions: Latest across Europe
Italy's national unity government has backed a relaxation
of Covid rules from Monday, even though the far-right League party abstained.
The 22:00 curfew will stay but a colour-code system will return so that bars
and restaurants can serve people outdoors in yellow and white regions and travel for work or health for orange and red regions will be allowed. A green pass will enable travel for people who've been vaccinated, have recovered or have a negative test.
Germany’s upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, is
today set to back a big change in the law to fight the pandemic, which will enable the government in Berlin to demand a curfew and school closures where infection rates are high. There’s
only one state (in the north) where the seven-day incidence rate is currently
under 100 cases per 100,000.
Greece will allow restaurants, bars and cafes to serve
outdoors from 3 May, which is Easter Monday for Orthodox Christians. Schools
will reopen the following Monday and domestic travel will open up on 15 May.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will this evening detail latest moves
towards reopening society and lifting travel restrictions. The big announcement
is expected to be the lifting of the 10km (6 miles) limit on travel from 2 May
and reopening terraces outside bars and restaurants in mid-May. However, more
than 150,000 non-essential shops have been shut since 3 April and retail leaders
have backed a call to reopen on 10 May. There has been a slight decline in
infections but more than 5,900 people are still in intensive care.
The EU’s health agency, the European Centre for Disease Control
has recommended that member states can consider relaxing mask and social
distancing rules in some settings.The rules should stay in place in public or large gatherings,
but it says they can be relaxed for meetings involving two
individuals, households and social bubbles - when fully vaccinated young and middle-aged
fully vaccinated adults meet unvaccinated people, if no-one has a risk of
serious disease.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the morning headlines:
The Brit Awards will go ahead with a live audience next month, as part of the government's research into how live events might work after the pandemic
Driving tests resume but getting a date 'like gold dust'
For some learner drivers the wait for a test is over as they resume in parts of the UK - but many have spoken about the difficulties in securing a test date.
Tests have been suspended because of Covid restrictions since January but restart in England and Wales today.
Most centres are currently booked up until August, with a backlog of about 420,000 tests because of the pandemic.
Charlotte Dalton, 24 - who has had a test cancelled during every lockdown - says test slots are "like gold dust".
The mother-of-two says she has spent the past few months "logging on every day, every hour" to try to secure one.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency says it's doing "all we can to provide as many tests as possible to help clear the backlog as quickly as we can".
What's going on around the world?
We've been giving you updates so far today from the UK and Europe but here is a round-up of some of the latest developments from elsewhere in the world this morning:
