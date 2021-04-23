Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic. Here are the main stories in the UK today:
Hairdressers and other close-contact services, along with
outdoor visitor attractions, are reopening in
Northern Ireland – the last part of the UK where this has happened – in the latest stage
of lockdown easing there
Welsh pubs and restaurants could open indoors for the first
time in more than five months from 17 May, as plans to ease the
lockdown are brought forward
UK and Irish nationals arriving from India must quarantine
in a government-approved hotel, as
new travel restrictions come into force
UK government borrowing reached £303.1bn in the year to March,
according to the Office
for National Statistics, the highest level since the end of World War Two.
The chances of becoming infected with Covid-19 fall sharply
after a first dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech
vaccines, a UK study has
found
The Treasury has published 40 pages
of messages relating to its contact with David Cameron and Greensill Capital.
The former prime minister had attempted to lobby top officials on behalf of the
financial firm as it sought access to a coronavirus loan scheme.
Good morning
