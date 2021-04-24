Indian hospitals' oxygen plea as cases hit new highs

BBC Copyright: BBC

Israel has recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months, as the country pushes ahead with its world-leading vaccination drive.

The last time Israel reported zero Covid-19 deaths was at the end of June last year, after lockdown measures curbed a first wave of infections.

Israel's outbreak has eased after hitting its peak in January this year.

It has the highest vaccination rate in the world.

