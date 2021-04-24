A patient waiting to be admitted

Indian hospitals' oxygen plea as cases hit new highs

Edited by Alex Therrien

All times stated are UK

  1. Israel records no daily deaths for first time since June

    Israel has recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months, as the country pushes ahead with its world-leading vaccination drive.

    The last time Israel reported zero Covid-19 deaths was at the end of June last year, after lockdown measures curbed a first wave of infections.

    Israel's outbreak has eased after hitting its peak in January this year.

    It has the highest vaccination rate in the world.

  2. US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots.

    Fifteen vaccine recipients suffered from a dangerous blood clot - out of nearly eight million people who were given the jab.

    A panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded the risks were very low.

    This week, Europe's drug regulator also ended restrictions on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    The UK has pre-ordered 30-million doses of the jab but it hasn't approved it for use yet.

  3. Hospitals buckle in India under record surge

    India's healthcare system is struggling to cope as a record surge in Covid-19 cases puts pressure on hospital beds and drains oxygen supplies.

    Families have been left pleading for their relatives who are desperately ill, with some patients left untreated for hours.

    Crematoriums are organising mass funeral pyres.

    On Saturday, more than 340,000 new cases were reported – the world’s highest daily rise for a third day in a row. Another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record, were reported in 24 hours.

    Dr Atul Gogia, a consultant at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi, told the BBC there had been a "huge surge" in patients, leaving no space in the emergency room.

    Find out which countries have the highest cases in the world.

  4. Good morning

    Image caption: Hospitals in India are struggling to get enough oxygen for Covid patients

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We’ll bring you updates throughout the day from the UK and around the world.

    Here are the main headlines this morning:

    • For the third day in a row, India has registered the world's highest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with more than 340,000 thousand cases and 2,624 deaths. Hospitals say patients are dying because of a shortage of oxygen as they put out an SOS for urgent supplies
    • US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots. It comes after Europe's drug regulator also ended restrictions on the J&J jab this week
