Younger people urged to get vaccine when turn comes

Jude Palmer Copyright: Jude Palmer Alice Tooley says she hopes other young people will "jump at" the chance to get vaccinated Image caption: Alice Tooley says she hopes other young people will "jump at" the chance to get vaccinated

A new campaign is being launched in the UK to encourage younger people to get the Covid vaccine when their turn comes, as the rollout continues down the age ranges.

The Department of Health has released a series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme.

They show vaccines given in care homes, cathedrals, museums and stadiums.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 45.5 million doses had been administered so far, but "the battle is not yet over".

The latest campaign aims to encourage under-50s to take the vaccine, following research that suggests younger people are more likely to be hesitant.

Alice Tooley, 25, who was vaccinated early in the rollout because of her frontline work with vulnerable adults, said she hoped young people would "jump at" the chance to get the jab as she did.