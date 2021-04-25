People enjoying sunshine at Regent's Park
Live

Younger people urged to get vaccine when turn comes

preview
2
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Alex Therrien

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'Battle not over' amid jab campaign for under-50s

    Alice Tooley being vaccinated
    Copyright: Jude Palmer
    Image caption: Alice Tooley says she hopes other young people will "jump at" the chance to get vaccinated

    A new campaign is being launched in the UK to encourage younger people to get the Covid vaccine when their turn comes, as the rollout continues down the age ranges.

    The Department of Health has released a series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme.

    They show vaccines given in care homes, cathedrals, museums and stadiums.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 45.5 million doses had been administered so far, but "the battle is not yet over".

    The latest campaign aims to encourage under-50s to take the vaccine, following research that suggests younger people are more likely to be hesitant.

    Alice Tooley, 25, who was vaccinated early in the rollout because of her frontline work with vulnerable adults, said she hoped young people would "jump at" the chance to get the jab as she did.

  2. Good morning

    Eoin McCullagh being vaccinated
    Copyright: Liam McBurney
    Image caption: Younger people are being encouraged to get vaccinated when their turn comes

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest news from the UK and around the world.

    Here are the main stories this morning:

    • A new campaign is being launched in the UK to encourage younger people to get the vaccine when their turn comes. The Department of Health has released a series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme alongside the campaign urging under-50s to get the jab
    • For a fourth day in a row, India has registered a world record rise in new infections, with just under 350,000 new daily cases. The number of deaths rose by 2,767
    • A fire at a coronavirus intensive care ward in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has killed at least 23 people. The fire is thought to have been caused by an exploding oxygen tank
    • Around 33.5 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of a vaccine, meaning half the entire UK population, estimated at 66.7 million, has now received a first dose
    • Everyone in Scotland will be able to access rapid coronavirus testing, even if they have no symptoms, from Monday. Free lateral flow home test kits will be available for people to test themselves twice a week
    • And 8,000 spectators will be at Wembley this afternoon for the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham - the biggest attendance at an outdoor sports event in the UK since the first lockdown in March last year
Back to top