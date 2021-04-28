PA Media Copyright: PA Media

People who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are being told to continue social distancing partly because of British culture, a senior health official has said.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, told MPs on the Science and Technology Committee there was a desire for the population to "move as a whole" - in contrast to the US, where those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to meet indoors without social distancing.

Dr Ramsay said the UK's decision to leave 12 weeks between doses - which she said had saved lives - means the UK has less fully vaccinated people than the US, which is perhaps why they are able to be less cautious.

However, she added: "Our data is now coming through showing that even one dose is very good [against transmission], so I think we can begin to look at those factors and we are looking at those factors.

"I think the other thing is we have a slightly different cultural perspective in this country in that we tend to do everything together.

"We are trying to say that this is about the population as a whole rather than the individuals, those privileged individuals who have had two doses, being somehow able to do things that other people cannot."