BreakingUK secures another 60m Pfizer jabs for booster programme
An extra 60 million
doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been secured by the government to
help support a booster vaccination programme beginning in the autumn, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
Hancock 'pained by harrowing pictures' in India
Matt Hancock begins by talking about the Covid situation in India, which is seeing soaring infections.
"We've all seen the harrowing pictures of what's happening in India," he says, adding that it "pains each one of us" who has seen the scenes.
He says more medical supplies will be arriving in India from the UK, including large-scale oxygen production equipment donated from Northern Ireland.
He adds that everyone from the UK stands "side-by-side" with the people of India.
Hancock begins press conference
The UK government's press conference on coronavirus is now starting, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock making his opening remarks. We will bring you updates here.
Hancock press conference coming up
We're expecting a Downing Street press conference to start in about five minutes.
It will be led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who'll be joined by England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam and NHS England's Dr Nikki Kanani.
Maintaining social distancing 'partly due to British culture'
People who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are being told to continue social distancing partly because of British culture, a senior health official has said.
Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, told MPs on the Science and Technology Committee there was a desire for the population to "move as a whole" - in contrast to the US, where those who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to meet indoors without social distancing.
Dr Ramsay said the UK's decision to leave 12 weeks between doses - which she said had saved lives - means the UK has less fully vaccinated people than the US, which is perhaps why they are able to be less cautious.
However, she added: "Our data is now coming through showing that even
one dose is very good [against transmission], so I think we can begin to look
at those factors and we are looking at those factors.
"I think the other thing is we have a slightly different cultural perspective in this country in that we tend to do everything together.
"We are trying to say that this is about the population as a whole rather than the individuals, those privileged individuals who have had two doses, being somehow able to do things that other people cannot."
One dose of vaccine halves transmission - study
A single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can reduce household transmission of Covid-19 by up to half, a study shows.
Those given a first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines - and who became infected three weeks later - were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on than unvaccinated people, Public Health England found.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the study's results as "terrific news" and urged "everybody to get their vaccines as soon as they are eligible".
In the study, protection against Covid was seen from about 14 days after vaccination, with similar levels of protection regardless of age of cases or contacts, PHE said in a statement.
The study, which has yet to be fully peer-reviewed, included more than 57,000 contacts from 24,000 households in which there was a lab-confirmed coronavirus case that had received a vaccination, compared with nearly one million contacts of unvaccinated cases.
The official coronavirus death toll has surpassed 200,000 in India, but experts believe the actual number may be higher. Government officials say the health system has been overwhelmed by a second wave
Health officials have welcomed a new study that suggests that a single dose of a Covid vaccine can cut transmission by up to half
Sainsbury's has slumped to a £261m loss despite bumper food sales during the pandemic. The supermarket said in the past year Covid costs "to help keep our colleagues and customers safe" had been "high"
The most common side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines are pain or tenderness at the injection site - in other words, a sore arm - a UK study has suggested
Spain has said it hopes to open up to overseas travellers from June, as plans for an EU-wide digital certificate go before the European Parliament
Spain hopes to welcome tourists from June
Spain has said it hopes to open up to overseas travellers from June, as plans for an EU-wide digital certificate go before the European Parliament.
Tourism minister Fernando Valdés said a pilot test would take place in May so that Spain would be ready to receive travellers the following month.
The EU has been working on a digital pass in time for the summer holidays.
It would cover anyone who is either vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test or recently recovered.
Overseas leisure travel will be allowed from the UK from 17 May at the earliest, under the government's roadmap for easing lockdown.
Breaking29 further Covid deaths in UK
Another 29 people died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for the virus bringing the UK total to 127,480, according to the latest government figures.
A further 2,166 people tested positive.
A further 379,265 people have been given their second dose of the vaccine, bringing the total number of people who've had both doses in the UK to 13,581,076, the figures show.
Almost 34 million people - 33,959,908 - have now had their first jab.
India surpasses 200,000 Covid deaths
As we mentioned, India's death toll due to Covid has now passed the 200,000 mark and it has seen more cases in the past seven days than any other country in the world.
People have died waiting for beds, oxygen supplies are running low and hospitals are under immense strain from new patients.
The UK has pledged to offer further support and equipment to India in response to the spiralling crisis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government continues to "work closely" with its Indian counterparts to "determine what further help they may need".
Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams has told MPs there is "more to come in terms of equipment and support" and highlighted ongoing talks with Indian officials.
He said the first shipment of 200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived in India on Tuesday, with a further 400 concentrators following on Wednesday and Thursday.
Follow the BBC's special day of coverage which includes a man whose wife and unborn child died on the same day.
And read more here about how British Indians are helping family abroad.
Hello
Welcome to our live coverage of Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s Downing Street press conference.
He will be joined by England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and NHS England's Dr Nikki Kanani.
It’s due to start at 17:00 BST. We will bring you all the updates here.