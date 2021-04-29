Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to receive his coronavirus jab this morning.
It comes after the vaccination programme was extended to 42-year-olds in England on Wednesday.
Hancock, 42, previously said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation to get the jab.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, 42, is to receive his first coronavirus jab. The vaccination programme is being extended to all 42-year-olds in England
India has reported another all-time high in daily cases and deaths as it struggles with a deadly second wave of the pandemic. The country reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 deaths on Thursday after the official death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday
Turkey is preparing to enter its first full lockdown of the pandemic later. There has been a spike in infections after the government started to ease the restrictions in March
Children's charity the NSPCC says calls and messages to its helpline have risen to record levels. In the year to March 2021 the helpline was contacted almost 85,000 times, up 23% on the previous year
An extra 60 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been ordered by the UK government. They will be used for a vaccination booster programme in autumn
