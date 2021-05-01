Australians could face jail or fines if they return from India
Australian citizens returning home from India could face up to five years in jail and fines after the government made the journey temporarily illegal.
The health ministry said the ruling had been made "based on the proportion of people in quarantine who have acquired a Covid-19 infection in India".
Earlier this week, Australia banned all flights from India.
There are an estimated 9,000 Australians in India, 600 of whom are classed as vulnerable.
This will be the first time Australians have been criminalised for returning to their country, Australian media report.
One doctor told ABC that the government's move was disproportionate to the threat posed by those returning from India.
"Our families are quite literally dying in India overseas... to have absolutely no way of getting them out - this is abandonment," GP and health commentator Dr Vyom Sharmer said.
From Monday, anyone who has been in India within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Australia will be banned from entering the country.
Failing to comply with the new ruling could result in a five-year jail sentence, an A$66,000 (£37,000) fine, or both.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said it was "critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected".
South Asians in UK at greater risk from Covid
People from a South Asian background were at even greater risk of
infection, hospitalisation and death in the second wave of Covid than the
first, compared with other ethnic groups, a new research suggests.
The study, published in the Lancet, looked at health data from 17 million adults.
It
confirmed that nearly all ethnic minority groups were disproportionally
affected in the first wave in England.
In the
second wave, the differences for black and mixed ethnic groups narrowed
compared with white groups.
But
those from an Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi background were even more likely
to test positive, need hospital treatment and lose their lives.
The authors of the research said medical factors including
weight, blood pressure and other underlying health conditions played the
biggest role in explaining the increased risk in South Asian groups.
In addition, the prevalence of multigenerational households
among South Asian communities was also an important factor in explaining the
increased death rate.
Researchers say improved access to healthcare could increase
the uptake of both testing and vaccination among South Asian groups in the
future.
WATCH: ‘This is the best day of my life!’
BBC Newsbeat
For the first time since the pandemic began, clubbers have been back on the dance floor.
A two-day event is being held in Liverpool, with 3,000 people per day allowed in, as part of an experiment to see how large events can be organised.
“It’s like a little holiday,” one clubber told Radio 1’s Newsbeat, outside the venue.
To access the club, everyone must show a negative Covid test result before entering.
Party-goers admitted to being “nervous, but excited”.
“I’m just hoping this goes well,” said one - “but I’m sure it will because everyone’s been tested, so I don’t see why not.”
Jabs for over-18s to begin in India amid vaccine shortages
India is due to begin vaccinating all adults over the age of 18 amid a deadly second wave of infections, with more than 300,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths being reported daily.
The country has so far administered more than 150 million doses of two coronavirus vaccines in what is the world's largest vaccination drive.
But the decision to expand it to the biggest cohort of the country's population - 18 to 45 year-olds - comes as several states report a shortage of doses.
In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people not to queue up for jabs as the Indian capital had not received doses yet.
"Many across the country have registered for vaccines but we have not received stocks,” he said, adding, “we hope to get the vaccines in a day or two”.
More than 120 million people in India have received one dose, and over 26 million people have been fully vaccinated.
But experts say India is unlikely to meet its target of covering 250 million people by July, especially as cases continue to surge.
Since the pandemic began, India has confirmed more than 18 million cases and over 200,000 deaths.
What the papers say
Saturday's papers are confident that coronavirus restrictions will continue to be eased in England.
The Times reports that family and friends will be allowed to hug in just over a fortnight in what it calls "the first significant easing" of social distancing rules.
The paper predicts ministers will approve the next stage of the road map from 17 May and that it will include allowing people to have physical contact with other households for the first time in more than a year.
The Daily Telegraph says 17 May is also the date that foreign travel will be allowed again - as the first step towards reviving the holiday industry – but it adds that only a "tiny handful" of countries will be on the approved list to start with.
The Daily Express says a "green list" of countries which people can visit without any quarantine requirement will be published next week. Most European countries are expected to be on the amber list, according to the Telegraph.
Meanwhile, the i newspaper claims scientists and No 10 are "increasingly" confident about mass gatherings without social distancing.
And the FT Weekend warns that drinkers have downed so many pints since lockdown restrictions were eased that pubs are facing a beer shortage over the Bank Holiday weekend.
'Relief' as care home isolation rule axed for low-risk trips
Care home residents will be able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to quarantine for 14 days afterwards, the government says.
The rules will be relaxed in England from Tuesday, allowing for outings such as walks or garden visits without self-isolation.
The move follows threats of legal action by the charity John’s Campaign - who said the rule encouraged care homes to act unlawfully by "falsely imprisoning" residents.
"This will be a huge relief to residents, families and care homes who have all been crying out for change,” said lawyer Tessa Gregory, whose firm is representing the charity.
Under the changes in England, residents on trips out must be accompanied by either a member of staff or one of their two nominated visitors and they must follow social distancing throughout.
They cannot meet in groups or go indoors, except for the use of toilets, and public transport should be avoided where possible.
The government says a fall in Covid cases means it is now "much safer" for care home residents to go outside.
