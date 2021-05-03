Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The Duke of Sussex has called for vaccines to be distributed to "everyone, everywhere" as he spoke at a Los Angeles concert held in aid of the international Covid vaccination effort.

Prince Harry also praised frontline medical workers, some of whom were at the Global Citizen's Vax Live event. Only those who are fully vaccinated were allowed to attend the concert.

"Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world," he said.

"You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way, and acted with bravery, knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible debt of gratitude. Thank you."

The event raised $53.8m (£38.8m) for Covax, which is working to provide vaccines for low and middle-income countries.

Organisers said it was enough to help purchase almost 10.3 million vaccine doses.

The concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured performances from Foo Fighters, J Balvin, HER, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Vedder.