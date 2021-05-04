Asked about the situation in India, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says the country's plight is "completely heartbreaking".

Covid cases in India have passed 200 million, while its capital, Delhi, reported record numbers of deaths on Monday.

Truss says that the UK is doing "all we can to help" and has sent out 600 pieces of equipment.

She tells BBC Breakfast that the UK has not been asked by the Indian government for vaccines.

"What we have been asked for is oxygen which we have been getting out to India," she says.