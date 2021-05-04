International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says she understands people's frustration about holidays but tells BBC Breakfast it is right that the UK only reopens overseas travel "when we know it's safe" and when the correct procedures are in place.
She says an announcement will be made "fairly shortly" and encourages people to wait until the government announces its plans before booking a holiday.
"We do have to be cautious, we don't want to reimport the virus," she says.
She says she is confident that when travel is allowed the government will be able to minimise disruption but adds that the situation is "unprecedented".
"It will be as streamlined as possible," she says.
Key steps in reopening in Denmark and Poland: Latest across Europe
Danish MPs have backed the next step in reopening
society, as a result of low infection rates and hospital admissions. From
Thursday all primary school students will return to school and concerts, cinemas
and theatres will be able to readmit up to 2,000 people in seated sections of 500. But that means big summer outdoor events such as the Roskilde festival will not be able to
go ahead as normal. Gyms and sport facilities will open up to
over-18s who show a corona passport, which shows if you’ve been vaccinated, tested
or have had Covid recently.
Poland is reopening shopping centres, museums and DIY
shops and allowing the youngest children back to school. Another 2,525
infections were reported yesterday, well down on the peak at the start of April.
The government in Warsaw hopes all children can go back to school by the end of
May.
Six men from Spain have been arrested at Schiphol airport near
Amsterdam after allegations of rowdy behaviour on a flight, according to Dutch reports. They’re said to
have refused several requests to wear a mask.
Germany’s RKI public health institute has reported a sharp
fall in infections to 7,534 and seven-day incidence is down to 141.4 per
100,000 people.
Football’s European governing body Uefa says 9,500 spectators
will be allowed in to watch the Europa League final on 26 May in the Polish
city of Gdansk. That’s 25% capacity. Meanwhile, Italy’s national
football team is being vaccinated ahead of the Uefa European Championships
which start next month. The Italian football federation said doses were being
given in hospitals in Milan and Rome.
Here's what is happening around the UK
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Here are some of the headlines this Tuesday morning.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Atkinson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
SuppliedCopyright: Supplied BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
European Union leaders will
meet later to discuss plans for reopening non-essential foreign travel - which could shape the summer holiday plans of many Britons
-
UK Prime Minister Boris
Johnson says the approach to foreign travel this summer will be sensible and
cautious to avoid "an influx of disease"
-
International Trade
Secretary Liz Truss says there will be an announcement “fairly shortly” on
foreign travel, with the UK expected to set out a traffic light system
-
In England care home
residents are now able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to self-isolate
-
Hospitality bosses have
lost a legal challenge for a faster reopening for indoor dining in England
after the High Court ruled in favour of the government
-
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock says he is confident of a "great British summer" as the UK
passes 50 million Covid-19 jabs given
out across the country.
UK doing 'all we can' to help India
Asked about the situation in India, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says the country's plight is "completely heartbreaking".
Covid cases in India have passed 200 million, while its capital, Delhi, reported record numbers of deaths on Monday.
Truss says that the UK is doing "all we can to help" and has sent out 600 pieces of equipment.
She tells BBC Breakfast that the UK has not been asked by the Indian government for vaccines.
"What we have been asked for is oxygen which we have been getting out to India," she says.
What the papers say
The possibility of foreign holidays this summer features in many of the morning papers.
The Daily Mirror says the EU's bid to open up to tourists this summer is welcome news for Brits who are "starved of sunshine, and worn out by lockdown".
HuffPost UK says the EU is opening up for summer holidays - but Boris Johnson is cautious on travel abroad. The same message is in the Guardian - "EU to open up, as the UK urges caution".
A government source tells the Times that travellers should be patient for just a few more weeks. The paper says that while Gibraltar and Israel are set to be included on the short "green list" of countries due to be announced this week, the most popular destinations will follow soon.
The source says most of Europe, the Caribbean and the US are expected to feature on the list when it is updated in June.
Read more here.
'UK should only reopen travel when it is safe'
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says she understands people's frustration about holidays but tells BBC Breakfast it is right that the UK only reopens overseas travel "when we know it's safe" and when the correct procedures are in place.
She says an announcement will be made "fairly shortly" and encourages people to wait until the government announces its plans before booking a holiday.
"We do have to be cautious, we don't want to reimport the virus," she says.
She says she is confident that when travel is allowed the government will be able to minimise disruption but adds that the situation is "unprecedented".
"It will be as streamlined as possible," she says.
Key steps in reopening in Denmark and Poland: Latest across Europe
Danish MPs have backed the next step in reopening society, as a result of low infection rates and hospital admissions. From Thursday all primary school students will return to school and concerts, cinemas and theatres will be able to readmit up to 2,000 people in seated sections of 500. But that means big summer outdoor events such as the Roskilde festival will not be able to go ahead as normal. Gyms and sport facilities will open up to over-18s who show a corona passport, which shows if you’ve been vaccinated, tested or have had Covid recently.
Poland is reopening shopping centres, museums and DIY shops and allowing the youngest children back to school. Another 2,525 infections were reported yesterday, well down on the peak at the start of April. The government in Warsaw hopes all children can go back to school by the end of May.
Six men from Spain have been arrested at Schiphol airport near Amsterdam after allegations of rowdy behaviour on a flight, according to Dutch reports. They’re said to have refused several requests to wear a mask.
Germany’s RKI public health institute has reported a sharp fall in infections to 7,534 and seven-day incidence is down to 141.4 per 100,000 people.
Football’s European governing body Uefa says 9,500 spectators will be allowed in to watch the Europa League final on 26 May in the Polish city of Gdansk. That’s 25% capacity. Meanwhile, Italy’s national football team is being vaccinated ahead of the Uefa European Championships which start next month. The Italian football federation said doses were being given in hospitals in Milan and Rome.
Here's what is happening around the UK
Here are some of the headlines this Tuesday morning.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus pandemic coverage.
We will be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day on the latest Covid-19 news.