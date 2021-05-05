Italy welcomes tourists and Dutch liberation day: Latest across Europe
Italy is making a big push to attract tourists, dropping its
quarantine requirement for visitors from 15 May. PM Mario Draghi has delivered a message to
G20 tourism ministers that the time has come to book your holidays. The EU
wants its green digital certificate to operate from June, but Mr Draghi wants
the Italian pass ready from mid-May, and for foreign visitors too. Italy is opening
gradually, and eating inside restaurants will be allowed from 1 June.
It’s liberation day in the Netherlands but most festivities have either been cancelled or are being held online. The national remembrance ceremony last night in Amsterdam was watched by 5.5 million people and today German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk to Dutch students about freedom with Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
French authorities in the south coast region of
Alpes-Maritimes have scrapped a rule requiring people to wear a mask in parks
and around beaches and lakes. Wearing a mask is still required on the streets and
nationally it’s compulsory outdoors.
Health workers in Kosovo will start having the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine today, after they largely refused to take the
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Most recent figures suggest only 1% of Kosovo's population has been vaccinated and supplies are very low.
Spain’s football league and Catalan authorities are to
investigate a barbecue held by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for his teammates
and their partners, to see if Covid rules were broken. Barcelona are currently
second in La Liga and in the running to win it. You’re only allowed to have six
people in your home but Barcelona insists they were all in the same bubble, so it
will be health officials to decide whether rules were broken.
Update on international travel later this week - minister
There will be an update on international travel later this week, the UK's vaccines minister has confirmed.
Nadhim Zahawi says the transport secretary will be setting out more detail about a new "traffic light system" later in the week.
When the ban on non-essential travel is lifted, countries will be rated green, amber or red - with green having the fewest restrictions and red the most.
The government has not yet published details of which countries will be on each list. Factors such as the presence of variants of concern, the scale of testing and the number of Covid cases will be considered.
You can read more about the rules on international travel here.
New funding will help 'future-proof' vaccine programme
Funding to tackle new Covid variants will help "future-proof" the UK's vaccination programme, the vaccines minister says.
Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast the extra £29.3m, on top of £19.7m already promised, will boost testing facilities at the Porton Down research laboratory - allowing it to go from analysing about 700 blood samples every week to 3,000.
Asked about newspaper reports that over-50s will be offered a third jab before the winter, he says a decision hasn't been made on this yet.
Zahawi adds clinical trials will be looking at the evidence on mixing different vaccines to see what will offer the most protection - then a decision will be made on when to give a booster shot, depending on how long protection lasts.
UK pledges extra cash to target new Covid variants
The UK government is pledging extra money to fast-track
vaccines that fight new variants of coronavirus.
Existing vaccines still protect against variants such as
those identified in Kent and South Africa - but experts say it is also vital to
stay a step ahead of a virus that keeps mutating.
The concern is about future variants that might escape this
immunity.
The £29.3m, on top of £19.7m already promised, will boost
testing facilities at the Porton Down research laboratory as well as funding
the manufacture of vaccines.
Australia's controversial decision to ban travel from India
is being challenged in a federal court in Sydney
G7 foreign ministers will discuss the worldwide distribution
of coronavirus vaccines on their third day of talks in London. The World Health
Organization has called on the richest nations to do more to help poorer
countries get jabs.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic. Here are the main stories from the UK today:
President Joe Biden has laid out plans
to vaccinate 70% of US adults by 4 July and roll out the shots for children aged 12-15 as soon as possible
India has seen another record number of daily deaths from
coronavirus, with 3,780 losing their lives in the latest 24-hour period, according to official figures
Mountaineers and authorities at Everest base camp in Nepal
have told the BBC they
are seeing rising numbers of climbers with Covid-19 symptoms or testing
positive for the virus, raising fears of a serious outbreak
Several employees of a pharmaceutical company have been arrested in Indonesia for
allegedly washing and reselling used Covid nasal swab test kits
Australia's controversial decision to ban travel from India
is being challenged in a federal court in Sydney
G7 foreign ministers will discuss the worldwide distribution
of coronavirus vaccines on their third day of talks in London. The World Health
Organization has called on the richest nations to do more to help poorer
countries get jabs.
The UK government is pledging extra money to
fast-track vaccines that fight new variants of coronavirus
The rights of care home residents to have visits from loved
ones must be "underpinned" by law, according to a new report by
cross-party MPs
Meanwhile, rules on visits to hospital and care homes in
Northern Ireland are being relaxed from Friday, the Department
of Health has announced
Veterans unable to travel to Normandy because of Covid-19
restrictions are
being invited to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings at an event in
Staffordshire in England.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories from the UK today: