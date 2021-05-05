EPA Copyright: EPA Most of Italy has now reopened for outdoor dining, but until mid-May visitors still face quarantine Image caption: Most of Italy has now reopened for outdoor dining, but until mid-May visitors still face quarantine

Italy is making a big push to attract tourists, dropping its quarantine requirement for visitors from 15 May. PM Mario Draghi has delivered a message to G20 tourism ministers that the time has come to book your holidays. The EU wants its green digital certificate to operate from June, but Mr Draghi wants the Italian pass ready from mid-May, and for foreign visitors too. Italy is opening gradually, and eating inside restaurants will be allowed from 1 June.

It’s liberation day in the Netherlands but most festivities have either been cancelled or are being held online. The national remembrance ceremony last night in Amsterdam was watched by 5.5 million people and today German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk to Dutch students about freedom with Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

French authorities in the south coast region of Alpes-Maritimes have scrapped a rule requiring people to wear a mask in parks and around beaches and lakes. Wearing a mask is still required on the streets and nationally it’s compulsory outdoors.

Health workers in Kosovo will start having the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine today, after they largely refused to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Most recent figures suggest only 1% of Kosovo's population has been vaccinated and supplies are very low.

Spain’s football league and Catalan authorities are to investigate a barbecue held by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for his teammates and their partners, to see if Covid rules were broken. Barcelona are currently second in La Liga and in the running to win it. You’re only allowed to have six people in your home but Barcelona insists they were all in the same bubble, so it will be health officials to decide whether rules were broken.