New funding 'to future-proof UK vaccine programme'

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. Italy welcomes tourists and Dutch liberation day: Latest across Europe

    Crowds of people in the streets of the city center, in the parks and in the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants during the first weekend in the yellow zone, in Turin, Italy, 02 May 2021
    Image caption: Most of Italy has now reopened for outdoor dining, but until mid-May visitors still face quarantine

    Italy is making a big push to attract tourists, dropping its quarantine requirement for visitors from 15 May. PM Mario Draghi has delivered a message to G20 tourism ministers that the time has come to book your holidays. The EU wants its green digital certificate to operate from June, but Mr Draghi wants the Italian pass ready from mid-May, and for foreign visitors too. Italy is opening gradually, and eating inside restaurants will be allowed from 1 June.

    It’s liberation day in the Netherlands but most festivities have either been cancelled or are being held online. The national remembrance ceremony last night in Amsterdam was watched by 5.5 million people and today German Chancellor Angela Merkel will talk to Dutch students about freedom with Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

    French authorities in the south coast region of Alpes-Maritimes have scrapped a rule requiring people to wear a mask in parks and around beaches and lakes. Wearing a mask is still required on the streets and nationally it’s compulsory outdoors.

    Health workers in Kosovo will start having the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine today, after they largely refused to take the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Most recent figures suggest only 1% of Kosovo's population has been vaccinated and supplies are very low.

    Spain’s football league and Catalan authorities are to investigate a barbecue held by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for his teammates and their partners, to see if Covid rules were broken. Barcelona are currently second in La Liga and in the running to win it. You’re only allowed to have six people in your home but Barcelona insists they were all in the same bubble, so it will be health officials to decide whether rules were broken.

  2. Update on international travel later this week - minister

    There will be an update on international travel later this week, the UK's vaccines minister has confirmed.

    Nadhim Zahawi says the transport secretary will be setting out more detail about a new "traffic light system" later in the week.

    When the ban on non-essential travel is lifted, countries will be rated green, amber or red - with green having the fewest restrictions and red the most.

    The government has not yet published details of which countries will be on each list. Factors such as the presence of variants of concern, the scale of testing and the number of Covid cases will be considered.

    You can read more about the rules on international travel here.

    Graphic showing rules on international travel
  3. New funding will help 'future-proof' vaccine programme

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Funding to tackle new Covid variants will help "future-proof" the UK's vaccination programme, the vaccines minister says.

    Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast the extra £29.3m, on top of £19.7m already promised, will boost testing facilities at the Porton Down research laboratory - allowing it to go from analysing about 700 blood samples every week to 3,000.

    Asked about newspaper reports that over-50s will be offered a third jab before the winter, he says a decision hasn't been made on this yet.

    Zahawi adds clinical trials will be looking at the evidence on mixing different vaccines to see what will offer the most protection - then a decision will be made on when to give a booster shot, depending on how long protection lasts.

  4. UK pledges extra cash to target new Covid variants

    The UK government is pledging extra money to fast-track vaccines that fight new variants of coronavirus.

    Existing vaccines still protect against variants such as those identified in Kent and South Africa - but experts say it is also vital to stay a step ahead of a virus that keeps mutating.

    The concern is about future variants that might escape this immunity.

    The £29.3m, on top of £19.7m already promised, will boost testing facilities at the Porton Down research laboratory as well as funding the manufacture of vaccines.

    Read more.

    Graphic showing how many vaccines the UK has ordered
  5. What's happening around the world?

    Woman being vaccinated in the US
    And here are the latest stories from around the world:

  6. Good morning

    Vaccine
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories from the UK today:

