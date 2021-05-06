Black leaders attribute lower vaccine take-up to racism
Rachel Schraer
BBC Health Reporter
Some 64% of black over-50s in England had been vaccinated by April - compared with 93% of white people of the same age.
The reasons for this are complex. Unethical medical treatment in the past, ongoing discrimination and personal experiences of insensitive treatment by the NHS are all believed to play a part.
But doctors, researchers and campaigners who spoke to the BBC said they feared black communities were being blamed.
Dr Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the London Borough of Hackney, said black African people in her area highlighted trials in African countries, which had produced a mistrust of pharmaceutical companies.
In one example from 1996,11 children in Nigeria died and dozens were left with disabilities after having an experimental meningitis drug tested on them.
"That history doesn't disappear," said Dr Gurch Randhawa, a professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire.
Cash for jabs and Danish cinemas reopen – Latest across Europe
Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, has offered anyone who gets
vaccinated by the end of May 3,000 dinars in cash (£22; €25) in an attempt to boost
take-up fast. Serbia has bought in doses of Western vaccines as well as Chinese
and Russian drugs and even though 1.5 million of Serbia's population of 7 million have
had two doses, recently the numbers have been falling.
Denmark is moving closer to
normality this morning, with primary school children back full-time and gyms
and sport centres open to anyone carrying a corona passport showing they’re
virus free. Theatres and cinemas can admit up to 2,000 people.
Two
leading members of Slovakia’s ruling For The People party have resigned their
posts in parliament after they were caught visiting a cafe in defiance of a 21:00
Covid curfew. Deputy parliament speaker Juraj Seliga and colleague Jana Zitnanska
were meeting Bratislava’s regional governor, who hasn’t resigned.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to release the Oxford-AstraZeneca
vaccine to anyone who wants it, whatever their age. He says he’ll talk to
health ministers across Germany today. Although the seven-day incidence has
fallen in Germany, case numbers in the past 24 hours are back up over 20,000.
Greece’s health minister say authorities hope to vaccinate all adults
with at least one dose by early July. Yesterday alone over 100,000 vaccinations
were carried out in Greece.
The
pandemic has cost Air France-KLM €1.5bn in losses in the first three
months of 2021, with turnover halved and passengers down by three quarters to
4.8 million. It hopes ng loss. It expects to run half of its capacity in the
current quarter.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we’ll bring you all the best analysis and news from our journalists on the future of work in a post-pandemic world.
And of course, we’ll bring you all the latest coronavirus updates as and when we get them.
More than 1m people will not go back full time
Simon Read
Business Reporter
Almost all of 50 of the UK's biggest employers, questioned by the BBC, say they do not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time.
Some 43 of the firms will instead embrace a mix of home and office working, with staff encouraged to work from home two to three days per week.
Four firms said they were keeping the idea of hybrid working, working from home some of the time, under review.
At the moment, people who can work from home are still advised to do so - but that's likely to change in June when the government hopes to end all social distancing restrictions.
