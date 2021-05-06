Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Some 64% of black over-50s in England had been vaccinated by April - compared with 93% of white people of the same age.

The reasons for this are complex. Unethical medical treatment in the past, ongoing discrimination and personal experiences of insensitive treatment by the NHS are all believed to play a part.

But doctors, researchers and campaigners who spoke to the BBC said they feared black communities were being blamed.

Dr Sandra Husbands, director of public health for the London Borough of Hackney, said black African people in her area highlighted trials in African countries, which had produced a mistrust of pharmaceutical companies.

In one example from 1996,11 children in Nigeria died and dozens were left with disabilities after having an experimental meningitis drug tested on them.

"That history doesn't disappear," said Dr Gurch Randhawa, a professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire.

