French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients.

His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.

Currently, around 1.25 billion doses have been administered around the world.

However, less than 1% have been given to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP.

