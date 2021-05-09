Doctors in India are reporting cases of a rare infection in recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients. The country is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic
Prices for international travel are set to rise this year due to pent-up demand caused by the pandemic and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned. Booking.com's chief executive Glenn Fogel told the BBC that holiday "prices are already going up"
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 5 deaths and 2,047 new cases, according to government data
Live Reporting
Edited by Thom Poole
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the devolved nations to a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic. It follows the SNP's fourth Scottish Parliament election win in a row and Labour's win in the Welsh Parliament
-
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients. His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.
-
Doctors in India are reporting cases of a rare infection in recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients. The country is battling a deadly second wave of the pandemic
-
Prices for international travel are set to rise this year due to pent-up demand caused by the pandemic and fewer aeroplanes in service, a travel boss has warned. Booking.com's chief executive Glenn Fogel told the BBC that holiday "prices are already going up"
-
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 5 deaths and 2,047 new cases, according to government data
Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines and ingredients.
His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.
Currently, around 1.25 billion doses have been administered around the world.
However, less than 1% have been given to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP.
Read more.
The 'black fungus' maiming Covid patients in India
Doctors in hard-hit India are reporting cases of a rare infection among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients.
Mucormycosis is a rare but dangerous fungal infection which affects the nose, eyes and sometimes the brain.
Doctors believe the infection, also known as “black fungus”, may be being triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients.
Read more.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here are the main stories this morning: