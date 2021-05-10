NI reports five suspected blood clot cases linked to vaccine
Northern Ireland has reported five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, out of 550,000 people given the jab up to 28 April.
It's a similar proportion to other suspected cases from across the UK including England, which has had 198, Scotland on 18 and Wales on 9. There have been another 12 across the UK where it's not known which nation the affected individual is from.
In a statement, the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had already saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world and that adverse reactions were "extremely rare".
Medicines regulator the MHRA says that "for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks".
The absolute risk of death by clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in a million.
The Department of Health also said that many people are "alive and well today because of the vaccine".
-
There can be a further relaxation of measures from 17 May, which could include being able to hug friends and family
-
People will be able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors
-
Up to 30 people are to be allowed to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals
-
People will be able to stay overnight with those not in their household or bubble
-
Pubs, bars and restaurants can open indoors
-
Cinemas and soft play areas will reopen
-
Ministers are agreeing on the next steps this morning
-
Indoor hospitality and household mixing is set to return in
England - and so could hugging – from 17 May, when foreign holidays will also
return
-
Boris Johnson will give a news conference from Downing Street
at 17:00 BST and, as usual, we'll bring you the latest developments as they happen
-
In Wales and Scotland indoor hospitality is also
expected to reopen along with other measures from 17 May, while further
restrictions may be lifted in Northern Ireland on 24 May
-
Northern Ireland has had five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - that is from a total of 550,000 people given
the vaccine up to 28 April
-
Restrictions are also being eased across Europe: Cyprus is welcoming fully-vaccinated tourists for the first time today while non-essential travel between
counties in Ireland will be allowed to resume
What we're expecting to hear from PM
We're due to hear from Boris Johnson later as he confirms what will be allowed in the next stage of England's lockdown easing. Here's what he's expected to say:
One of the key areas people will be interested in is no doubt the hugging guidance.
But a government science adviser said that if hugs are allowed, they should be selective, brief, and should avoid face-to-face contact to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.
Welcome to our live coverage
It's a big day in England as the prime minister is expected to announce a further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Here's a round-up of the main headlines to get us started: