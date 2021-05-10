PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Northern Ireland has reported five suspected cases of blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, out of 550,000 people given the jab up to 28 April.

It's a similar proportion to other suspected cases from across the UK including England, which has had 198, Scotland on 18 and Wales on 9. There have been another 12 across the UK where it's not known which nation the affected individual is from.

In a statement, the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had already saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world and that adverse reactions were "extremely rare".

Medicines regulator the MHRA says that "for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks".

The absolute risk of death by clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in a million. The Department of Health also said that many people are "alive and well today because of the vaccine".