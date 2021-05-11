Scotland's journey out of lockdown is due to take another significant step forward next week when people will be allowed to meet up indoors. So what we can expect from the Scottish government's timetable for easing restrictions and what will you be able to do that you couldn't do before? Find out here .
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm later that Covid rules in the nation will be relaxed further next week
People in England will be allowed to hug loved ones and enjoy indoor hospitality from next Monday
The government says new bills set out in the Queen’s Speech later will support the country's recovery from the pandemic
The 2021 Brit Awards will take place this evening, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena as part of government trials of mass events
The US has authorised the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds
-
And the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus variant first found in India last year as a "variant of global concern"
What rules are changing in Scotland?
Scotland's journey out of lockdown is due to take another significant step forward next week when people will be allowed to meet up indoors.
So what we can expect from the Scottish government's timetable for easing restrictions and what will you be able to do that you couldn't do before?
Find out here.
