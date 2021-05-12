Pub in Wales
Live

Pubs to open indoors in Wales as lockdown eases

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. Six people can meet in pubs in Wales from Monday

    Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall.

    Extra cash support for hospitality businesses still affected by Covid restrictions, such as clubs and late-night entertainment venues, has also been announced.

    Pubs and restaurants can also apply for the funding, which Drakeford says will safeguard jobs.

    Monday was already due to be the date for pubs and restaurants to resume serving indoors in England and Scotland.

    Read more.

    Graphic showing how restrictions are changing from 17 May in Wales
  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories in the UK and around the world:

