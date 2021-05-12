Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall.

Extra cash support for hospitality businesses still affected by Covid restrictions, such as clubs and late-night entertainment venues, has also been announced.

Pubs and restaurants can also apply for the funding, which Drakeford says will safeguard jobs.

Monday was already due to be the date for pubs and restaurants to resume serving indoors in England and Scotland.

