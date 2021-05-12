Up to six people from different households will be able to\nmeet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday. First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed indoor\nhospitality can reopen from 17 May as Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall. Extra cash support for hospitality businesses still affected\nby Covid restrictions, such as clubs and late-night entertainment venues, has\nalso been announced. Pubs and restaurants can also apply for the funding, which Drakeford says will safeguard jobs. Monday was already due to be the date for pubs and restaurants to resume serving indoors in England and Scotland. Read\nmore .
The UK economy shrank by 1.5% in the first
quarter of 2021, as the country experienced a lengthy winter lockdown
-
Singer Dua Lipa demanded a pay rise for NHS workers as she won two
major awards at the Brits - the UK's first major in-person awards ceremony
of the pandemic
-
Lockdown restrictions led to the sharpest fall in violent
crime for at least 20 years, a
report suggests
-
Online shopping scams surged during the pandemic with police data suggesting
people in their 20s were most likely to fall victim
-
The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in India has
passed a quarter of a million, according to the country’s health ministry,
after the number of daily deaths reached a new record.
