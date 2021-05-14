Covid jabs programme to be 'flexed' as needed - Zahawi

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The island of Crete is hoping to welcome British tourists in the coming weeks Image caption: The island of Crete is hoping to welcome British tourists in the coming weeks

Greece has formally begun its tourist season, with one in five workers dependent on the sector. The first tourist flights will arrive at Greece’s 14 regional airports today. Travel between Greek regions is resuming as the government says “we are putting lockdown behind us”. Greeks no longer have to send text messages before they travel or shop, but plenty of restrictions remain and an average of 2,000 cases a day are being reported. Any Greek wishing to travel has to use a Green pass. Greece isn’t yet on the UK’s list of countries that travellers can visit from 17 May, although officials hope that will soon change, especially for key islands such as Rhodes, Kos, Corfu and Crete.

Tourists hoping to travel to Majorca and the other Balearic Islands this summer will have to content themselves without nightclubs. The head of government Francina Armengol, has told German media the priority now is for families, sport, culture and food tourists. “Nightlife will follow later," she says.

Portugal has extended its state of calamity until 30 May but hasn’t yet decided whether to let in British tourists from Monday. Twelve thousand fans are being allowed in for the Champions League final on 29 May with tight restrictions.

Spanish tourist bosses are hoping for their own nationals to help kickstart the local industry before foreign tourism resumes. Ramón Estalella, head of the confederation of hotels and accommodation, says Spaniards are “more eager to travel than we could possibly imagine”.

More than half of Germany’s 16 states are now reporting seven-day incidence rates below 100 per 100,000 people. Bavaria is the latest state to see a decline, and nationally the incidence rate has gone below 100 for the first time since 20 March. Case numbers in the past 24 hours were still over 11,000.

A survey suggests as many as 38% of French-speaking Belgians are refusing vaccinations, compared with 20% of Flemish Belgians. Covid hospital admissions in Belgium are falling and the number being treated is below 2,000.