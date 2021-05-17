PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The return of international travel is one of the major changes in the UK today with people able to go abroad to see loved ones or simply catch some early summer sun.

Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, says the airline is "very excited" to be launching again.

He says the most important thing has been to "prepare well" with the airline having to check extra documentation proving passengers have had a negative test.

“We’re cautiously optimistic and we would like to see more countries added to the green list,” he says.

He says BA is seeing demand recover, mainly to green list destinations but also to other countries over the summer.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, says the past 12 months has been very difficult for the industry with 80% of traffic disappearing with government restrictions but says the budget carrier is "very optimistic for the coming couple of months".

He tells BBC Breakfast European countries are recognising the success of the UK’s vaccination programme and are lifting restrictions on inbound British passengers.

He says he is hopeful Italy and Greece will be able to welcome UK tourists soon, with the case numbers going in the right direction for them to be added to the UK’s green list.

O’Leary says Ryanair’s bookings have trebled "from half a million at the start of April to 1.5 million last week" as British families make plans for the summer.