Big smiles and buzzing atmosphere at Birmingham Airport
Kathryn Stanczyszyn
BBC Radio WM
The sound of suitcases rolling across tarmac is all around us at Birmingham Airport.
There are big smiles, the atmosphere is really buzzing and people are getting directed to the check-in desk where there was quite a big queue forming already at 07:15 BST.
I have been here at the airport at times during the pandemic when it has been ghostly quiet but today feels a lot more normal.
Portugal is on the green list of countries people can visit and there are lots and lots of people here at the airport heading out on this morning's first flight to Faro at 09:35.
The latest from Europe
Portugal's Algarve region is preparing for the return of UK travellers on Monday. The
country is on the UK's "green" list for unrestricted travel from
today and Portuguese authorities have said that UK tourists with a
negative test will be allowed to enter
Restrictions
in Turkey are easing after a 17-day lockdown, during which
people were only allowed outside for essential reasons. Now, residents
will be allowed to leave their homes during the day, although curfews will
remain in place overnight and during weekends
Italy,
meanwhile, has recorded fewer than 100 fatalities within 24 hours for the
first time since October. Ninety-three coronavirus-related deaths were recorded
on Sunday. Italy has recorded almost 125,000 deaths since the pandemic
began – the second-highest number in Europe
But there was some bad news for Eurovision fans this weekend, as the acts representing Malta and Romania were forced to pull out of the Sunday's opening ceremony due to a coronavirus outbreak at their hotel. Iceland was also absent after a member of its delegation tested positive. Click here to find out about how Eurovision is keeping performers and audiences in Rotterdam safe after last year's contest was cancelled
Lockdown easing 'the most difficult policy decision' - Sage scientist
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Today’s easing of lockdown restrictions in England is “the
most difficult policy decision of the last 15 months”, one of the UK government’s
scientific advisers says.
Wellcome Trust director Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),
says it is “reasonable” to lift restrictions today but “all of us need to be
really, really careful”.
“It is very, very finely balanced," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today
programme.
He says the Covid variant first identified in India, which is believed to be more
transmissible, "is becoming dominant in parts of the UK, and yet
vaccination across the country has been extraordinary successful".
"I think we will see an increase of cases and infections over the coming
weeks as some of the restrictions are lifted,” he says. “But the key question
is whether we have decoupled increased transmission in the number of people who
do get infected from the number of people who get ill and need to go to
hospital."
He adds he personally would not meet indoors “for the moment”, which is where transmission is occurring.
What’s changing in England, Scotland and Wales today?
Coronavirus restrictions are being eased today in England, Scotland and Wales.
Here's what has changed:
England
Pubs, cafes and restaurants can serve customers indoors
Indoor leisure venues such as galleries, museums, theatres, cinemas, sports stadiums and children’s soft play areas can also reopen
Under updated government guidance on close contact, people can choose whether to hug friends and family, but are advised to consider the vulnerabilities of their loved ones
People can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, and up to six people or two households can mix indoors and stay overnight
People will be able to travel abroad to green list countries without having to quarantine on their return
Scotland
Most of mainland Scotland – with the exceptions of Glasgow and Moray - is moving to level two restrictions today. Under level two rules:
Up to six people from a maximum of three households can mix indoors inside a private home, without the need to physically distance from each other
Pubs and restaurants can serve alcohol indoors until 22.30
Indoor leisure venues will reopen
Foreign travel can resume – in line with rules in England
Wales
Pubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen indoors, with customers allowed to meet in groups of up to six people from six households
All holiday accommodation can reopen fully
Indoor leisure venues can reopen
Foreign travel can resume although the Welsh government advises against non-essential trips abroad this year
You can read our full explainer on how the rules are changing here.
Airlines welcome return of international travel
The return of international travel is one of the major changes in the UK today with people able to go abroad to see loved ones or simply catch some early summer sun.
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, says the
airline is "very excited" to be launching again.
He says the most important thing has been to "prepare well" with the airline having to check extra documentation proving passengers have
had a negative test.
“We’re cautiously optimistic and we would like to see more
countries added to the green list,” he says.
He says BA is seeing demand recover, mainly to green
list destinations but also to other countries over the summer.
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, says the past
12 months has been very difficult for the industry with 80% of traffic
disappearing with government restrictions but says the budget carrier is "very optimistic for the coming couple of months".
He tells BBC Breakfast European countries are recognising the success
of the UK’s vaccination programme and are lifting restrictions on inbound
British passengers.
He says he is hopeful Italy and Greece will be able to
welcome UK tourists soon, with the case numbers going in the right direction
for them to be added to the UK’s green list.
O’Leary says Ryanair’s bookings have trebled "from half a
million at the start of April to 1.5 million last week" as British families make
plans for the summer.
What do the papers say?
With the headline, "Don't blow it, Britain," the Daily Mail sums
up the celebratory but guarded tone taken by many of the front pages as they
mark the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.
"Enjoy freedom with a heavy dose of
caution," says the Daily Express, while
The Daily Telegraph reports the prime minister has called on everyone to "play their part",
amid concern the spread of the Indian variant is being fuelled by people
who refuse to be vaccinated.
"Get the shots in," says the Sun -
which claims the vaccine rollout is set to "go into overdrive" as
pubs reopen for indoor drinking.
-
