After months of positive news, including falling cases and a hugely successful vaccination campaign, the tone has shifted.

The full relaxation in June is in jeopardy and there is the looming spectre of greater pressure on the NHS.

It is important to remember we are in a dramatically different situation than at the start of the year, due to the huge success of the vaccination campaign.

But we are in a race between the virus and the vaccine.

Easing restrictions on Monday and a more transmissible variant means the virus will move even faster.

The faster the virus spreads, the more people will get infected and the more people could end up in hospital. This is because vaccines are great, but not perfect - and not every vulnerable person has had one.

Sage estimates a variant that is 40% more transmissible could put pressure on hospitals, and that it is possible the variant that emerged in India spreads even more quickly than that.

The problem, though, is even greater for countries which haven't got successful vaccination programmes, where even more transmissible variants could be hugely damaging.

