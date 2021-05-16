Caution urged over mixing as UK lockdown eases

Sky Copyright: Sky

Surge vaccination could do "more harm than good" and disrupt the rollout across the country, JCVI member Professor Adam Finn says.

Sky's Sophy Ridge asks him what we know about how effective vaccines are against the Indian variant.

He says: "It's difficult to be very definite about this particular variant and the vaccines...but the one piece of reassuring news is that we are seeing consistently good protection against severe disease with different vaccines and different variants so far". He says scientists are confident this will continue to be the case with the Indian variant.

He says they do not yet know the impact of vaccines on milder disease and transmission through the population.

Sophy Ridge asks if he thinks it is right to prioritise vaccines in hotspots where we have seen the Indian variant, like Bolton and Blackburn.

Prof Finn says the JCVI had a "lot of discussion" on this topic.

He says: "The real concern is because vaccine supply at the moment is the rate limiting step if you start moving the vaccine around from one place to another, or one group to another, you risk disrupting the overall protection of the population and you end up chasing the virus around and always arriving too late."

He says: "Vaccines are a really useful tool to prevent waves of infection, they're not terribly good at preventing infection while they are in full swing."

"Our conclusion was that it would probably do more harm than good if we made the programme more complicated, more difficult to deliver and basically slowed things down elsewhere."