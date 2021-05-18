Indian variant arrived as cases were due to rise - scientist
The variant first identified in India is spreading in the UK just at the time when cases would be expected to rise because of the relaxation in restrictions, a scientist says.
Prof Steven Riley, from Imperial College London, tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the timing is "bad in some ways" because it is happening as the country begins to open up.
But on the positive side, infections and admissions to hospital are low, he adds.
"This is the point in the road map where we would have expected perhaps an increase in infections anyway. I think that most people would be expecting an increase, it is just the degree of the increase."
Prof Riley says that "so far" the evidence is that the vaccine is still effective against the variant, but time is needed for laboratory studies and to observe the virus in the population.
Decisions on whether people get vaccinated now will help them two or three weeks from now, he says.
"If people decide this week to get a vaccine their antibodies are going to grow pretty strongly over the next two or three weeks and that would be the same period of time, if there is an increase in the number of infections, that their risk increases."
Italian curfew eased and psychiatric fears in Germany: Latest across Europe
The Italian government
has agreed to push back the unpopular overnight curfew from 22:00 to 23:00. It'll be moved back to midnight from 7 June before being scrapped
later in the month. Just over 30% of Italians have had a first Covid vaccination.
Restaurants are being allowed to serve customers indoors on 1 June; weddings can
restart from 15 June under Covid protocols.
Germany’s professional paediatrician association has warned of an unprecedented level of psychiatric illness among young
people. Spokesman Jakob Maske has told German media that children and young
people were “from the start massively neglected” by politicians. He says child
and youth units are full and triage is in place for only the most serious cases.
Finnish
MPs will
vote today on whether to back the EU’s €750bn (£640bn) Covid stimulus package. Twenty EU
countries have approved it so far, but the government needs to attract a two-thirds
majority in parliament - and that may prove tricky.
French
health minister Olivier Véran says people will be able to stop wearing masks outdoors soon.
He says the requirement will be relaxed faster in spacious areas
than in busy cities with shops and queues, and it depends on
vaccination levels.
Three US airlines - United, Delta and American - have
announced Covid-tested flights to Italy after the government in Rome eased
travel restrictions to boost summer tourism. Passengers have to test negative ahead of
flights both ways.
British nationals aiming to stay with family and friends in France
are being told they need a French reception certificate before they travel.
Anyone without EU citizenship currently needs proof of accommodation, either as
a receipt from a hotel or a town hall.
Portugal’s football league has scrapped plans for a limited number of fans to
attend the last games of the season starting from tomorrow. They’ve cited uncertainty
surrounding health conditions.
Analysis: Consistent caution from ministers
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
The wait for more data begins.
Data on the variant from India: how quickly it spreads, how many fall seriously ill, how effective vaccines are against it.
And data on the impact of the latest easing of restrictions in much of Britain.
It's likely to be a few weeks before an assessment can be made about what is done next.
The removal of all remaining restrictions in England is meant to be a little over a month away, but there's a consistent caution from ministers.
The government is desperate not to overpromise and disappoint; many businesses and some Conservative MPs are desperate the final shackles on our liberties are thrown off, on time.
One former minister, Conor Burns, said the country had tolerated "the most profound curtailment of our freedoms in peacetime" and "it wouldn't be right to do so again" because some people had refused the offer of a vaccine.
Ministers to step up vaccine take-up calls amid variant fears
Ministers will step up calls for people - especially those living in hotspots of the Indian Covid variant - to accept a vaccination as soon as they are offered one.
Lockdowns eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland on Monday.
But amid concern over rising numbers of India variant cases, the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules may be delayed.
The health secretary told the House of Commons on Monday that 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, with 2,323 confirmed cases across the UK.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said anyone who was unsure should "look at ... Bolton", where he said most people in hospital with Covid were eligible for a jab but refused it. But Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, blamed poor organisation of the vaccine rollout instead.
Holidaymakers from England, Scotland and Wales have begun jetting off overseas in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery
The government is going to step up calls for people to accept a vaccination as soon as they are offered one - especially those living in hotspots of the Indian Covid variant
-
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said anyone who was unsure should "look at ... Bolton", where he said most people in hospital with Covid were eligible for a jab but refused it. But Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, blamed poor organisation of the vaccine rollout instead.
-
Holidaymakers from England, Scotland and Wales have begun jetting off overseas in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery
-
The UK's unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8% in the three months to March, down from 4.9% previously
-
A number of UK universities are preparing to keep lectures online into the autumn term, raising the prospect of Covid disrupting another academic year
-
A decision about whether key workers with long Covid should get compensation could take more than a year, government advisers have told the BBC
The Italian government has agreed to push back the unpopular overnight curfew from 22:00 to 23:00. It'll be moved back to midnight from 7 June before being scrapped later in the month. Just over 30% of Italians have had a first Covid vaccination. Restaurants are being allowed to serve customers indoors on 1 June; weddings can restart from 15 June under Covid protocols.
Germany's professional paediatrician association has warned of an unprecedented level of psychiatric illness among young people. Spokesman Jakob Maske has told German media that children and young people were "from the start massively neglected" by politicians. He says child and youth units are full and triage is in place for only the most serious cases.
Finnish MPs will vote today on whether to back the EU's €750bn (£640bn) Covid stimulus package. Twenty EU countries have approved it so far, but the government needs to attract a two-thirds majority in parliament - and that may prove tricky.
French health minister Olivier Véran says people will be able to stop wearing masks outdoors soon. He says the requirement will be relaxed faster in spacious areas than in busy cities with shops and queues, and it depends on vaccination levels.
Three US airlines - United, Delta and American - have announced Covid-tested flights to Italy after the government in Rome eased travel restrictions to boost summer tourism. Passengers have to test negative ahead of flights both ways.
British nationals aiming to stay with family and friends in France are being told they need a French reception certificate before they travel. Anyone without EU citizenship currently needs proof of accommodation, either as a receipt from a hotel or a town hall.
Portugal's football league has scrapped plans for a limited number of fans to attend the last games of the season starting from tomorrow. They've cited uncertainty surrounding health conditions.
