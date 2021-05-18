Reuters Copyright: Reuters Mobile vaccination centres have been set up in hotspots such as Bolton to increase immunity Image caption: Mobile vaccination centres have been set up in hotspots such as Bolton to increase immunity

The variant first identified in India is spreading in the UK just at the time when cases would be expected to rise because of the relaxation in restrictions, a scientist says.

Prof Steven Riley, from Imperial College London, tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the timing is "bad in some ways" because it is happening as the country begins to open up.

But on the positive side, infections and admissions to hospital are low, he adds.

"This is the point in the road map where we would have expected perhaps an increase in infections anyway. I think that most people would be expecting an increase, it is just the degree of the increase."

Prof Riley says that "so far" the evidence is that the vaccine is still effective against the variant, but time is needed for laboratory studies and to observe the virus in the population.

Decisions on whether people get vaccinated now will help them two or three weeks from now, he says.

"If people decide this week to get a vaccine their antibodies are going to grow pretty strongly over the next two or three weeks and that would be the same period of time, if there is an increase in the number of infections, that their risk increases."