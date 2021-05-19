England's 21 June roadmap date 'is very much in the balance' - government adviser
Prof Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London and a member of the government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling Group tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the 21 June date for lifting all legal limits on social contact is "very much in the balance".
Asked if the final stage of England's easing of restrictions would go ahead or need to be reconsidered, he says: "I think that's actively being considered.
"I think it's very much in the balance and the data collected in the next two to three weeks will determine that."
It is not yet clear how transmissible the Covid variant first found in India is, he says.
Prof Ferguson adds: "It was introduced from overseas, principally into people with Indian ethnicity, [who have] a higher chance of living in multi-generational households and often in quite deprived areas with high-density housing, and so we're trying to work out whether the rapid growth we've seen in areas such as Bolton is going to be typical of what we could expect elsewhere."
But he says there is a "glimmer of hope" from recent data that suggest the growth of the variant has flattened.
"But it will take more time for us to be definitive about that."
Downing Street briefing at 17:00 BST
We've just had it confirmed that there will be a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street at 17:00 BST with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Local lockdowns do not work - Bolton Council leader
David Greenhalgh, Conservative leader of Bolton Council, tells
BBC Radio 4's Today programme that cases of coronavirus in his town are still
rising.
Bolton has seen a sharp spike in infections since mid-April
and the B.1.617.2 variant, first found in India, now makes up the majority of
new cases.
Mr Greenhalgh says the town is “doing everything we can”
including surge vaccination and surge testing.
On the potential of local lockdowns returning, he says “they
don’t work”, saying residents travel across county boundaries to access
hospitality they cannot in their area.
He believes there is a “danger of unrest” if a local lockdown
was to be implemented there again, saying: “There is a great deal of resentment”.
Big steps to reopening in Austria and France: Latest across Europe
It’s a big day for reopening in Austria, where
catering, hotels, sport and leisure and culture are all resuming business under
some restrictions. Restaurants, cinemas and theatres have been shut for almost seven
months and can now admit customers who have a Green Pass - either digital or on
paper - showing a negative test, vaccinations or recovery from Covid. One Vienna restaurant was so eager to restart, its doors
reopened on the dot of 05:00 (04:00 UK time), the moment the lockdown ended.
France has begun its second stage of reopening today,
with bars and restaurants serving outdoors at 50% capacity, and places of
culture and all shops back in business. It’s great news for Frédéric Jeanjean,
head of the hotel trade and industry union in the southern Bouches-du-Rhône
region, “because it’s our lives, a professional commitment for your entire life”.
Cinemas and theatres can reopen to 35% capacity and museums too. The next stage
is on 9 June before full reopening on 30 June.
One of Belgium’s top Covid experts, Marc Van Ranst,
has been taken to safety with his family as police hunt a heavily armed man who’s
threatened him in the past. The man on the run is a professional soldier known to be a
far-right extremist, who is described as armed with a rocket launcher, a
machine gun and an ordinary pistol.
Germany’s seven-day Covid incidence rate has fallen to
72.8 cases per 100,000 people. Another 11,040 infections have been reported in
the past 24 hours.
Italy’s overnight curfew has been put back an hour to
23:00, after a decree was signed by President Sergio Mattarella. And several
rules in the Netherlands are being relaxed too: gyms, amusement parks
and zoos can open their doors again, while bars and restaurants can serve
outdoors for another two hours, until 20:00.
Epidemiologist urges caution amid Indian variant uncertainty
Epidemiologist Mike Tildesley tells BBC Breakfast there
is still “quite a bit of uncertainty” over the variant first found in India, which
is thought to be more transmissible.
“It’s a concern and we need to gather as much evidence as possible
over next couple of weeks on how transmissible it is,” he says, urging people
to be “a little bit cautious” even though restrictions have eased.
The member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, which advises the government, suggests people could “ration” hugs, while there is uncertainty over the variant.
The government will also need to know how it is spreading
around the country and how widespread it is before making any decisions on potentially
delaying England’s final stage of the relaxation of restrictions on 21 June, Dr
Tildesley says.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was "nothing conclusive" in the data that means England would have to delay its roadmap.
On travel, Dr Tildeslsey says it is “hard to predict” and a “wait
and see situation” as it depends on the situation not just in the UK but at destinations
too.
Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning
The government did not plan enough for a threat on the scale of
coronavirus, its spending watchdog has found.
The
National Audit Office is urging ministers to come up with ideas to prevent
widening inequality caused by the pandemic.
But it
says they enjoyed some success in their efforts to deal with the crisis - on which £372bn has been spent up until March this year.
The
government says it acted "quickly and decisively" throughout.
Almost
127,700 people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in the UK, but more than
38.6 million people have received their first vaccination jab since the
programme began in December.
EU travel rule change not enough to make holidays feasible
Jean Mackenzie
Europe correspondent
If the UK is added to Europe’s green list, holidays in Spain, France and Germany will be allowed again, for everyone.
Ambassadors could also decide to allow fully-vaccinated travellers to enter, without tests or needing to quarantine.
At the moment countries here are deciding their own rules. Portugal, Italy and Greece have already dropped quarantine restrictions for British travellers.
Today's meeting aims to establish one set of rules for the whole of the EU.
But on their own, they would not be enough to make holidays feasible. Portugal is still the only country on the UK’s green list, meaning people don’t have to quarantine on their return.
Countries across Europe are desperate for the UK to expand that list, especially if they are to let the British in.
EU expected to relax travel rules for UK tourists
EU
ambassadors will hold talks in Brussels today on whether to allow unrestricted
visits from British tourists who are fully vaccinated.
They're expected to lift
the current ban on non-essential travel from the UK.
But most EU countries are on the UK government's “amber list” - meaning
people travelling to those destinations would have to quarantine for 10 days
and take two Covid tests.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday forced to clarify that people should not be visiting amber list countries for holidays -
after a government minister suggested it would be ok to visit friends abroad.
Good morning
Welcome to our live page. Here are your main coronavirus
headlines this morning:
EU ambassadors will hold talks in Brussels later on whether
to allow unrestricted visits from British tourists who are fully vaccinated. They
are expected to lift the ban on non-essential travel from the UK
But most of the EU is on the UK's "amber list",
meaning travellers have to quarantine on return and take two Covid tests
