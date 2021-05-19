Prof Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London and a member of the government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling Group tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the 21 June date for lifting all legal limits on social contact is "very much in the balance".

Asked if the final stage of England's easing of restrictions would go ahead or need to be reconsidered, he says: "I think that's actively being considered.

"I think it's very much in the balance and the data collected in the next two to three weeks will determine that."

It is not yet clear how transmissible the Covid variant first found in India is, he says.

Prof Ferguson adds: "It was introduced from overseas, principally into people with Indian ethnicity, [who have] a higher chance of living in multi-generational households and often in quite deprived areas with high-density housing, and so we're trying to work out whether the rapid growth we've seen in areas such as Bolton is going to be typical of what we could expect elsewhere."

But he says there is a "glimmer of hope" from recent data that suggest the growth of the variant has flattened.

"But it will take more time for us to be definitive about that."