A decision is expected to be announced this afternoon about whether the Covid levels in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Moray will change.

Glasgow is currently in level three, with the Scottish government expected to announce whether it can move down to level two.

But as the city's infection rate has been accelerating, it could remain in level three.

It may be joined by East Renfrewshire, where case numbers are also on the up.

East Renfrewshire only moved down to level two on Monday, as restrictions across much of the country were eased.

Earlier this week, with the exception of Glasgow and Moray, mainland Scotland moved to level two. Most of the islands moved to level one.

Moray had been kept in level three over concerns about its infection rate, and surge testing was brought in as the vaccination roll-out was widened to include younger adults.

The infection rate in the area is now decelerating, leading to speculation it may be allowed to move into level two.

Restrictions are more strict the higher the level an area is in.