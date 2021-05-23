Kate Garraway says her husband has been "devastated by Covid" after more than a year in hospital.
Former political adviser Derek Draper, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year with coronavirus symptoms, before being put into a coma. He left hospital to come home in April this year.
ITV presenter Garraway told Andrew Marr: "He can't move, his communication is very minimal, there are moments when there's 'ups', so therefore in those moments you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory but the accessing of it is very limited.
"He's a long way from the Derek Draper you know - but he's home and he's alive," she says.
Lifting of all restrictions on 21 June 'not a certainty'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "increasingly confident" all coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on 21 June - after a study showed the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be "highly effective" against the Indian variant.
But this date is not a certainty, says Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
He told BBC Breakfast: "I think there are uncertainties around the situation at the moment. I think, in a way, there's been uncertainties all the way along.
"It's always been a sort of provisional timetable and it has to be, or may have to be, adjusted according to events as they occur.
"When we get to June, whatever happens on that date, this global pandemic will not be over. It will still be going on.
"There'll still be cases going on in this country, through Europe and around the world, so life is not suddenly going to go back to normal in June, because life won't be really normal until this is brought under control.
"Life's going towards normal but it's not normal yet."
Latest data for vaccines, cases and deaths in the UK
BBCCopyright: BBC
More than 37 million people in the UK - more than 70% of all adults - have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
On Saturday, a further 2,694 cases in the UK were reported. There are 908 people with coronavirus in hospital across the country.
Daily deaths in the UK remain low - yesterday, six deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test. All six were in England, with no deaths reported in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.
Government figures, which count people who died within 28 days of testing positive, show the overall UK death total is now approaching 128,000.
England has seen the majority of the UK deaths from Covid-19. Using the 28-day cut-off, there have been more than 112,000.
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Government's original plan was to let Covid spread - Cummings
Reuters/PACopyright: Reuters/PA
The government originally intended to let coronavirus spread through the population in an attempt to build "herd immunity", the prime minister's former chief adviser has claimed.
Dominic Cummings said in the latest of a series of tweets - which stretched over four days - this plan was only abandoned in early March after experts warned Downing Street it would lead to a "catastrophe".
He said there may have been no need for any lockdowns if the country had had the "the right preparations and competent people in charge", adding that lives and money were "needlessly lost".
Cummings is due to give evidence on Wednesday to MPs on the Commons health and science committees who are investigating the Government's response to the pandemic.
The government said it followed the best scientific advice at the time - and there will be an independent public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in spring 2022.
"On course for freedom day," declares the Sunday Express,
as it leads on the news that Pfizer and AstraZeneca
jabs are effective against the Indian variant.
Prof
Robert Dingwall, a sociologist who advises the government, says the findings
"remove the last justification" for delaying the full easing of
restrictions in England beyond 21 June.
But
Number 10 has told the Sunday Telegraph it
will have to wait until the end of this week, once officials have seen the
latest hospital admissions data, to determine if the country is completely
"out of the woods".
"Great
jab job" is the message from the Sunday Mirror.
It says that in the struggle against the virus "science has triumphed
again".
But
the paper warns there can be "no let up" in the delivery of the
vaccination programme.
There's
a similar message from the Sun on Sunday. Its editorial says that so long as
everyone gets their jabs, there should be no need for any wobbling over the
lifting of all restrictions next month.
Analysis: Reassuring, but people must get second jab
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
As the virus changes, protection against infection was always going to be the first thing that slips.
So the fact that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer such a high degree of protection against the Indian and Kent variant after the second dose is very reassuring.
But what are the implications of the drop in effectiveness of the first dose where the Indian variant is concerned?
Given it's expected to become the dominant variant in the UK, it's now even more important people get their second jab.
The more difficult question to answer is what this means for the speed of the route back to normality.
Its ability to evade the vaccines even by a small degree will be a factor in how more transmissible this variant is here.
There are also other biological reasons why it might find it easier to spread.
But this does not necessarily mean we will see a surge in cases and, crucially, hospital admissions - the protection vaccines give us against serious illness will be much much higher than their ability to block mild infections.
The Indian variant certainly gives the virus a bit more of an advantage, but it doesn't mean the vaccines won't win out.
Pfizer and AstraZeneca effective against Indian variant
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly
effective against the Indian variant after two doses, a study has found.
But both were only 33% effective against this strain three
weeks after the first dose – compared with 50% effective against the Kent
variant
Public Health England, which ran the study, says the
vaccines are likely to be even more effective at preventing hospital admission
and deaths.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the findings made him
"increasingly confident" that the government was on track for the
final stage of easing restrictions in England on 21 June.
You can read more on the findings of the study here.
Good morning
Welcome to our page of rolling updates on coronavirus - here
are some of the morning headlines:
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca
coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after two
doses, a study has found
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock says the findings make him "increasingly confident" the
government will be able to lift restrictions in England on 21 June
The UK reported six Covid deaths on Saturday, and another 2,694 cases
Data on Saturday also showed England has surpassed 50
million vaccine doses - 31,546,846 people have
had their first jab, while 18,699,556 have had two
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Reuters/PACopyright: Reuters/PA View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC
- See all the front pages here
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca
coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after two
doses, a study has found
-
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock says the findings make him "increasingly confident" the
government will be able to lift restrictions in England on 21 June
-
The UK reported six Covid deaths on Saturday, and another 2,694 cases
-
Data on Saturday also showed England has surpassed 50
million vaccine doses - 31,546,846 people have
had their first jab, while 18,699,556 have had two
-
India's government has
instructed social media companies to remove any content that refers to the "Indian
variant" of Covid-19
-
And Glastonbury organisers
have made their live-stream concert free to watch after technical issues meant thousands of
ticketholders were unable to access the show
Kate Garraway says husband 'devastated by Covid'
Kate Garraway says her husband has been "devastated by Covid" after more than a year in hospital.
Former political adviser Derek Draper, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year with coronavirus symptoms, before being put into a coma. He left hospital to come home in April this year.
ITV presenter Garraway told Andrew Marr: "He can't move, his communication is very minimal, there are moments when there's 'ups', so therefore in those moments you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory but the accessing of it is very limited.
"He's a long way from the Derek Draper you know - but he's home and he's alive," she says.
Lifting of all restrictions on 21 June 'not a certainty'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "increasingly confident" all coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on 21 June - after a study showed the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be "highly effective" against the Indian variant.
But this date is not a certainty, says Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
He told BBC Breakfast: "I think there are uncertainties around the situation at the moment. I think, in a way, there's been uncertainties all the way along.
"It's always been a sort of provisional timetable and it has to be, or may have to be, adjusted according to events as they occur.
"When we get to June, whatever happens on that date, this global pandemic will not be over. It will still be going on.
"There'll still be cases going on in this country, through Europe and around the world, so life is not suddenly going to go back to normal in June, because life won't be really normal until this is brought under control.
"Life's going towards normal but it's not normal yet."
Latest data for vaccines, cases and deaths in the UK
More than 37 million people in the UK - more than 70% of all adults - have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
All adults in the UK are expected to be offered their first dose by the end of July.
On Saturday, a further 2,694 cases in the UK were reported. There are 908 people with coronavirus in hospital across the country.
Daily deaths in the UK remain low - yesterday, six deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test. All six were in England, with no deaths reported in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.
Government figures, which count people who died within 28 days of testing positive, show the overall UK death total is now approaching 128,000.
England has seen the majority of the UK deaths from Covid-19. Using the 28-day cut-off, there have been more than 112,000.
Government's original plan was to let Covid spread - Cummings
The government originally intended to let coronavirus spread through the population in an attempt to build "herd immunity", the prime minister's former chief adviser has claimed.
Dominic Cummings said in the latest of a series of tweets - which stretched over four days - this plan was only abandoned in early March after experts warned Downing Street it would lead to a "catastrophe".
He said there may have been no need for any lockdowns if the country had had the "the right preparations and competent people in charge", adding that lives and money were "needlessly lost".
Cummings is due to give evidence on Wednesday to MPs on the Commons health and science committees who are investigating the Government's response to the pandemic.
The government said it followed the best scientific advice at the time - and there will be an independent public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in spring 2022.
The Papers: 'On course for freedom day'
"On course for freedom day," declares the Sunday Express, as it leads on the news that Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs are effective against the Indian variant.
Prof Robert Dingwall, a sociologist who advises the government, says the findings "remove the last justification" for delaying the full easing of restrictions in England beyond 21 June.
But Number 10 has told the Sunday Telegraph it will have to wait until the end of this week, once officials have seen the latest hospital admissions data, to determine if the country is completely "out of the woods".
"Great jab job" is the message from the Sunday Mirror. It says that in the struggle against the virus "science has triumphed again".
But the paper warns there can be "no let up" in the delivery of the vaccination programme.
There's a similar message from the Sun on Sunday. Its editorial says that so long as everyone gets their jabs, there should be no need for any wobbling over the lifting of all restrictions next month.
Analysis: Reassuring, but people must get second jab
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
As the virus changes, protection against infection was always going to be the first thing that slips.
So the fact that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer such a high degree of protection against the Indian and Kent variant after the second dose is very reassuring.
But what are the implications of the drop in effectiveness of the first dose where the Indian variant is concerned?
Given it's expected to become the dominant variant in the UK, it's now even more important people get their second jab.
The more difficult question to answer is what this means for the speed of the route back to normality.
Its ability to evade the vaccines even by a small degree will be a factor in how more transmissible this variant is here.
There are also other biological reasons why it might find it easier to spread.
But this does not necessarily mean we will see a surge in cases and, crucially, hospital admissions - the protection vaccines give us against serious illness will be much much higher than their ability to block mild infections.
The Indian variant certainly gives the virus a bit more of an advantage, but it doesn't mean the vaccines won't win out.
Pfizer and AstraZeneca effective against Indian variant
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after two doses, a study has found.
But both were only 33% effective against this strain three weeks after the first dose – compared with 50% effective against the Kent variant
Public Health England, which ran the study, says the vaccines are likely to be even more effective at preventing hospital admission and deaths.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the findings made him "increasingly confident" that the government was on track for the final stage of easing restrictions in England on 21 June.
You can read more on the findings of the study here.
Good morning
Welcome to our page of rolling updates on coronavirus - here are some of the morning headlines: