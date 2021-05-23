Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "increasingly confident" all coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on 21 June - after a study showed the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be "highly effective" against the Indian variant.

But this date is not a certainty, says Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think there are uncertainties around the situation at the moment. I think, in a way, there's been uncertainties all the way along.

"It's always been a sort of provisional timetable and it has to be, or may have to be, adjusted according to events as they occur.

"When we get to June, whatever happens on that date, this global pandemic will not be over. It will still be going on.

"There'll still be cases going on in this country, through Europe and around the world, so life is not suddenly going to go back to normal in June, because life won't be really normal until this is brought under control.

"Life's going towards normal but it's not normal yet."