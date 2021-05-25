However, the director of public health for North Tyneside, Wendy Burke, did not appear to have got the message.
Yesterday she told the local news website Chronicle Live: "It's certainly okay to visit the area and obviously we've got some fantastic things for people to come and see.
"We don't want to turn people away but my message is the same as the one for residents."
Public health director 'not consulted, warned or notified' over guidance change
Blackburn with Darwen's director of public health Dominic Harrison says areas affected by updated guidance tackling Covid hotspots were not warned about the change.
As we've just heard, new guidance was published on Friday in for eight areas in England, but no official announcement was made.
Mr Harrison tweeted that "areas involved were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance".
"I have asked to see the national risk assessment which supports this action - it has not been provided to us yet," he said.
Eight Covid areas should avoid indoor gatherings
Government advice has emerged urging people not to travel into and out of areas hardest hit by the Indian coronavirus variant unless necessary.
The guidance for Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside was published online without an announcement on Friday.
But health bosses say they were not consulted or warned over the changes.
The new guidance says people in the affected areas should try to avoid meeting indoors, keep two metres apart from people who you do not live with (apart from those in a support bubble), including friends and family.
Bolton recorded 451 overall cases per 100,000 people in the week to 20 May, the highest in England.
Downing Street denies local lockdowns by stealth
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
All eight local authorities in England subject to extra Covid guidance because of the Indian variant were told about it, a Downing Street source insists.
The source strenuously denies this amounts to local "lockdowns by stealth", pointing out that it was advice not law and that all areas had proceeded with step three of the lifting of the lockdown.
