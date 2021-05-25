PA Media Copyright: PA Media

All eight local authorities in England subject to extra Covid guidance because of the Indian variant were told about it, a Downing Street source insists.

The source strenuously denies this amounts to local "lockdowns by stealth", pointing out that it was advice not law and that all areas had proceeded with step three of the lifting of the lockdown.

However, the director of public health for North Tyneside, Wendy Burke, did not appear to have got the message.

Yesterday she told the local news website Chronicle Live: "It's certainly okay to visit the area and obviously we've got some fantastic things for people to come and see.

"We don't want to turn people away but my message is the same as the one for residents."