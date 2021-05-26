An electronic Covid-19 public health sign on the high street in Hounslow, west London, one of the areas of the UK where the Covid variant first identified in India is spreading fastest.
Confusion over travel advice for variant hotspots

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. Variant hotspot residents treated like afterthought - Nandy

    Lisa Nandy
    Labour is having its say on the government clarifying its advice to areas hard hit by the Indian variant.

    Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy tells BBC Breakfast: "I think a lot of people in the affected areas have really stopped listening.

    "We woke up on Monday morning to find apparently that guidance had been in force on the government's website since Friday, telling us not to move in and out of affected areas but nobody had bothered to tell us."

    She adds: "These are areas like Bolton, which is right next to me in Wigan, that have been in almost continuous lockdown for over a year now.

    "People haven't been able to hug families, you've got grandparents who haven't met grandchildren, and to treat us as an afterthought on a government website is to treat people's lives with absolute contempt."

  2. We could have been clearer on hotspot guidance - Shapps

    Grant Shapps
    Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admits the communications around the guidance for people living in coronavirus hotspots "could have been clearer".

    It comes after a day of confusion about whether the government was imposing local lockdowns on areas struggling to contain the Indian variant.

    Shapps says: "It’s important to say there are no new local lockdowns, no change in the law – the law is the same throughout England with regards to coronavirus.

    "But I think it would also be churlish not to say that the communications could have been clearer and this was in essence simply guidance or advice just to remind people living in areas where the level happens to be quite a lot higher than the national average of the sensible things to do."

    Read more on the new guidance here.

  3. 30 and 31-year-olds in England invited for Covid vaccine

    A man getting a Covid vaccine
    People aged 30 and 31 in England are being invited to book to have their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

    The NHS is urging these million or so to take up the offer of a jab at one of the 1,600 available locations, including mosques, museums and sports grounds, as well as pharmacies.

    Nearly three-quarters of adults in the UK have already had one dose, and more than two-fifths have had two.

    The government plans to offer first doses to all adults by the end of July.

    Read more here.

  4. What do this morning's papers say?

    The government was "forced into retreat" over "local lockdowns" when it updated advice for eight areas in England worst-hit by the Indian coronavirus variant, the Daily Telegraph says. It adds that a "Whitehall blame game erupted" after ministers "failed to pass on the new advice" - which asked people not to meet indoors or travel unnecessarily - to local leaders. One insider tells the paper it was the Department of Health and Social Care's responsibility.
    The i says the government has "U-turned" on what it calls the "accidental lockdowns". It reports that Tuesday saw "several Tory MPs protest privately to Downing Street".
    The updated advice amounts to a "climbdown", according to the Guardian. The paper says local councils were "bombarded with queries" from people wondering whether or not they should cancel bookings they had made over the bank holiday and half-term breaks, and that hoteliers and campsite operators were also confused.
    There's much more positivity on the front page of the Times, which features a picture of the prime minister out and about on a run with his dog, Dilyn. The paper reports that the coming weeks "will bring record-breaking numbers" when it comes to vaccinations - with all those aged over 30 eligible in England from today - which it says is "adding to optimism that restrictions can end as planned" from 21 June.

    See all today's front pages here.

  5. What's happening around Europe?

    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L) and Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech during their press conference at government headquarter in Prague on March 03, 2020
    Adam Vojtech (R) quit last September after leading the initial response to Covid

    The Czech government today appoints its fourth health minister since the Covid pandemic began. Adam Vojtech was actually health minister at the start of the crisis and was widely praised for his performance but resigned because of a row over masks with the prime minister, Andrej Babis. The man Vojtech replaces - hospital director and plastic surgeon Petr Arenberger - has stood down following media reports into extensive property holdings he didn’t declare before he was appointed.

    Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has fallen below 50 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since October last year. The RKI public health institute says it’s now at 46.8. Another 2,626 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    France’s academy of medicine has called for compulsory Covid vaccinations for a series of professions, including education, health and security and emergency services. It’s also recommended that jobs that involve contact with the public, such as hotel and catering, should require the Covid jab, as well as for anyone donating blood or organs.

    Serbia and Slovenia have agreed to mutually recognise each other’s coronavirus vaccination certificates. The deal covers vaccines yet to be approved by the EMA. The Sinopharm vaccine has been the most widely-used in Serbia, and the non-EU country has also begun producing Russia’s Sputnik V.

    Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is confident infections are in decline, partly because of vaccinations and warmer weather allowing people to head outdoors. In some areas including Stockholm cases have fallen by 40% in a week. Tegnell says it’s a similar pattern to last year and he believes the decline will continue.

  6. Advice clarified for England's worst-hit Indian variant areas

    Advice has been updated for eight areas in England worst-hit by the Indian coronavirus variant after the government clarified it was not imposing local restrictions.

    After a day of confusion, the amended advice asks people to minimise travel into and out of Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.

    Earlier advice had asked people to avoid non-essential travel altogether.

    Many people called off plans at short notice when that initial advice emerged without an announcement, and local leaders said they had not been consulted.

    As well as minimising travel, people in the affected areas are being asked to meet outdoors and stay 2m apart from anyone in other households, wherever those things are possible.

    Read the full story here.

  7. The latest headlines in the UK

