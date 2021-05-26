BBC Copyright: BBC

Labour is having its say on the government clarifying its advice to areas hard hit by the Indian variant.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy tells BBC Breakfast: "I think a lot of people in the affected areas have really stopped listening.

"We woke up on Monday morning to find apparently that guidance had been in force on the government's website since Friday, telling us not to move in and out of affected areas but nobody had bothered to tell us."

She adds: "These are areas like Bolton, which is right next to me in Wigan, that have been in almost continuous lockdown for over a year now.

"People haven't been able to hug families, you've got grandparents who haven't met grandchildren, and to treat us as an afterthought on a government website is to treat people's lives with absolute contempt."