There's just one lead story for all of this morning's papers: Dominic Cummings and his seven hours of evidence to MPs. Picture after picture of Boris Johnson's former top aide delivering his explosive claims about mistakes made by the government during the Covid pandemic dominate all the front pages.

The Guardian , the Daily Mirror and the i newspaper all pick the same quote from his testimony for their main headline - "tens of thousands of people died, who didn't need to die".

For the Guardian, the hearing was an "excoriating attack". The paper says it resembled a Netflix miniseries. No-one who watched was left doubting that Cummings intended to settle scores, says its editorial , but "a self-serving witness can still get evidence that is both damning and true".

The Mirror predicts the "mesmerising" account will be "deeply damaging". Its political editor points out that, in the end, it's "not the excuses, the blame shifting, the settling of scores, or the clashes of egos" that matter the most - it's finding out who's responsible for the "unforgivably high" number of deaths.

Under the headline "Domshell", the Daily Mail says Cummings' "extraordinary performance" amounted to a "dramatic bid to bring down the prime minister." In its editorial, the Mail calls him a "flawed witness" - but says many of his words "ring true".