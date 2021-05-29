Live
New Covid cases in India lowest in 45 days
Has India's pandemic peaked? | What is the India Covid variant? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
Ending curbs on 21 June could turn bad ‘very quickly’ - expert
A professor said to have helped trigger England's first lockdown has warned caution is needed over the next easing of restrictions or the situation could turn bad "very, very quickly",
Sir Tim Gowers, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, has been telling the Guardian the downside of being "a bit more cautious" was a lot smaller than the downside of getting it wrong.
Asked about the next step in lockdown easing in England, due on 21 June, Prof Gowers said he did not believe the plans were necessarily at risk, but urged caution.
"Because Boris Johnson has made a big thing about all the steps being irreversible, I think he's put himself in a position where once he takes a step, he'll be extremely reluctant to reverse because that would be a big U-turn, an embarrassing climbdown," he says.
It comes as cases in the UK rise slightly, and as daily cases top 4,000 for the first time since April.
Government must prevent turning ‘summer of fun into summer of none’
They are a summer staple and huge drivers for local economies, but UK music festivals face "another lost summer" over the government's refusal to back insurance for events at risk, a committee of MPs has found.
A report into the £1.7bn sector's future said the government should provide a safety net for live events set to take place after 21 June.
Several major festivals have been axed for the second year running - including Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park.
Julian Knight, chair of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport select committee, tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the government should act or else “what is supposed to be a summer of fun ends up being a summer of none”.
The government said it was "continuing to work flat out to support festivals and live events".
India records lowest number of daily cases in 45 days
India has reported its lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in 45 days, the health ministry has said.
The country recorded 173,790 new cases on Saturday, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks. A further 3,617 deaths were recorded.
The nation has been hit by a devastating second wave, with more than 320,000 deaths, according to the health ministry - the third highest in the world, behind the US and Brazil.
Restrictions in Delhi are to ease from Monday as cases fall.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and across the world this Saturday.
We’ll bring you all the latest as it happens throughout the day.