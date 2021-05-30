Sky's Trevor Phillips now asks Nadhim Zahawi about the evidence given by the former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings on failures and mistakes he claims were made early on in the pandemic.

Zahawi says "we will have a proper statutory inquiry where people will come and give evidence under oath".

He says he lost his uncle to the virus despite him being eligible for a vaccine at the time.

And he adds figures suggest as many as 40,000 people have been prevented from entering hospital because of the vaccine so far - and 13,000 are alive thanks to the jab.