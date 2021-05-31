Another leading scientific adviser to the government has urged caution this morning over the 21 June easing of Covid restrictions.
Prof Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, says officials should have a clear picture of the pandemic before such moves are made.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he says that while the country's vaccination programme "will ultimately give us... protection" against the Indian coronavirus variant, key markers in the community should be taken into account before the next phase of reopening.
"I think it's unfortunate that everyone's got this particular date in their head, because really what we need to do is understand how things are going and adjust accordingly," Prof Finn says.
"What we've done wrong in the past is left it too late and delayed making decisions, ultimately pushed them back and then ended up with large waves of infection."
The Indian children orphaned by Covid
Vikas Pandey and Andrew Clarance
BBC News, Delhi
Pratham, 5, and his 10-month-old brother Ayush lost their father to Covid in April. Days later, at a different Delhi hospital, they lost their mother.
Their world had changed and they didn't even know it. They couldn't understand why their parents were taking so long to come home. Relatives told Pratham that his mum and dad had gone out for work. But Pratham kept asking, and each day became more difficult than the last.
The relatives decided to contact a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with orphaned children. The NGO says it hopes someone will adopt Pratham and his brother.
This is not an isolated story. Covid has devastated families across India, orphaning potentially hundreds of children.
Early signs of UK third wave - scientist advising government
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK is seeing an "early" third wave of Covid-19 infections which is being led by the Indian variant, Prof Gupta says.
He is member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) which advsises the government, and tells the Today programme: "There has been exponential growth in the number of the new cases and at least three-quarters of them are the new variant.
"Of course the numbers of cases are relatively low at the moment - all waves start with low numbers of cases that rumble in the background and then become explosive, so the key here is that what we are seeing here is the signs of an early wave.
"It will probably take longer than earlier waves to emerge because of the fact that we do have quite high levels of vaccination in the population, so there may be a false sense of security for some time, and that's our concern."
Delay 21 June unlocking by a few weeks - leading scientist
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The unlocking of England's coronavirus restrictions in June should be delayed "by a few weeks" due to early signs that the UK is in a third wave of Covid infections, Prof Ravi Gupta says.
The University of Cambridge academic tells Today: "We are not too far from reaching the sort of levels of vaccination that would help us contain the virus and I think that people are not saying we should abandon the 21 June date altogether but just to delay it by a few weeks while we gather more intelligence and we can look at the trajectory in a clearer way."
He says the costs and benefits of getting it wrong are "heavily in favour of delay".
And he says the 21 June date was not set taking into account a new variant on the horizon which is more transmissible.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know this morning:
Government adviser and microbiologist Professor Ravi Gupta tells the BBC the unlocking of coronavirus restrictions next month should be delayed "by a few weeks" due to early signs the UK is in a new wave of Covid-19 infections
As England's coronavirus eviction ban comes to an end today, around a million households fear losing their homes, a charity says
About 400,000 renters have had eviction notices or been told to expect them, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation
Latest Post
Million people fear eviction as ban ends - charity
As England's coronavirus eviction ban comes to an end on Monday, around a million households fear losing their homes, a charity says.
About 400,000 renters have had eviction notices or been told to expect them, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
One renter in arrears told the BBC his landlord has "the power to just flick their finger and get me out".
But a landlord said she had struggled to pay her mortgage while her tenant was not paying rent.
The government says it's balancing the needs of landlords to use the courts with support for tenants by continuing to require extended notice periods.
During the pandemic, bailiffs were asked not to carry out evictions if anyone living in the property had Covid-19 symptoms or was self-isolating.
Eviction notice periods were extended to six months as an emergency measure during the pandemic - but will drop to four months from 1 June.
Before the pandemic, notice periods were usually two months in England.
Vietnam to test everyone in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam is going to test the entire population of Ho Chi Minh City after a new variant of Covid was discovered there.
The variant has features of the two first identified in the UK and in India, is "very dangerous", and is easily transmissible by air, the Vietnamese government says.
At a testing rate of 100,000 per day, the effort will take authorities more than four months to complete at the current rate.
Overall Vietnam has had relative success in controlling the virus, with just over 7,000 cases and 47 deaths. But a cluster linked to a religious mission has led to a spike over the past few weeks.
Read our full report here
Read the full story here
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know this morning: