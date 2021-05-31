BBC Copyright: BBC The pandemic has cost Rudolf Bozart two jobs and he now owes his landlord £3,400 Image caption: The pandemic has cost Rudolf Bozart two jobs and he now owes his landlord £3,400

As England's coronavirus eviction ban comes to an end on Monday, around a million households fear losing their homes, a charity says.

About 400,000 renters have had eviction notices or been told to expect them, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

One renter in arrears told the BBC his landlord has "the power to just flick their finger and get me out".

But a landlord said she had struggled to pay her mortgage while her tenant was not paying rent.

The government says it's balancing the needs of landlords to use the courts with support for tenants by continuing to require extended notice periods.

During the pandemic, bailiffs were asked not to carry out evictions if anyone living in the property had Covid-19 symptoms or was self-isolating.

Eviction notice periods were extended to six months as an emergency measure during the pandemic - but will drop to four months from 1 June.

Before the pandemic, notice periods were usually two months in England.