UK to reach vaccine milestone after zero deaths
What's the roadmap for lifting lockdown? | When will I get the vaccine? | Follow BBC News on Twitter
The UK is on the brink of
having vaccinated three-quarters of the adult population, with 39.4 million
having received an initial shot so far
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock is expected to praise the NHS and the vaccine rollout in a speech ahead
of a meeting of the G7 health ministers later on Wednesday
Tutoring sessions for
pupils in England are part of a £1.4bn plan to help them catch up their pandemic-hit education
But teachers and unions say
the recovery plan is not enough, with a think tank estimating some £13.5bn was
needed
Scotland is at the beginning of a third wave of Covid, according to the country's national
clinical director
The state of Victoria in Australia will extend its lockdown by another week as authorities battle a growing virus outbreak
China's Sinovac Covid vaccine has been given approval for emergency use by the World Health organization.
£1.4bn schools Covid recovery scheme criticised
Tutoring sessions for pupils in England are being promised in school Covid catch-up plans that will cost £1.4bn over three years.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast the scheme is "looking at interventions we can deliver today, get the money on the table out to schools".
But head teachers are criticising the proposals as a "damp squib" and "hugely disappointing".
The recovery plan, in addition to the £1.7bn already announced, will include £1bn for 100 million hours of tutoring and £250m for teacher training and development.
However, the amount announced is lower than had been previously suggested - think tank Education Policy Institute calculated a recovery plan would cost £13.5bn.
The BBC has learned a much bigger and more ambitious plan costing just over £10bn was still under discussion between government departments as recently as last week but this was rejected by the Treasury.
Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green says the announcement "makes a mockery of the prime minister's claim that education is a priority".
Asked about whether the school day could be extended Williamson says: "I think there's real benefits for looking at how we can expand the school day."
What's the latest around Europe?
Slovakia will start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine from next Monday despite the drug not yet getting approval from the EU’s medicines agency, EMA. It’ll be given to 18-60-year-olds initially. Hungary has already been using the Russian vaccine but in Slovakia it’s been at the centre of a political crisis. A secret Slovak deal with Russia to take 200,000 doses eventually led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.
Russia’s football authorities are crying foul because Denmark is barring Russian fans from attending a European Championship group stage match in Copenhagen later this month. Russia is classed as a banned country for tourists because of its level of Covid infections and Uefa 2020 is seen as a tourist event.
Some good news for Spanish nightlife: public health officials say discos and clubs should be allowed to reopen in areas with low infection rates such as the Balearic islands, for the first time since August last year. Spanish media say there would be limits indoors such as 50% capacity and six people per table. What’s not clear is whether dancing would be allowed.
The proportion of Dutch people with Covid antibodies in their blood went up last month from 32% to 54%, according to a blood bank survey of 2,000 people. That increase is largely down to vaccination levels in the over-50s.
Children aged 12-15 can now apply for vaccinations in two of Austria’s states, Upper and Lower Austria. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was approved for over-12s last week by the EMA.
German incidence rates have been falling for weeks across the country but in some states the numbers have begun to rise again. In half of Germany the seven-day rate is below 35 cases per 100,000 people, but in the state of Hesse, which includes Frankfurt, it’s up slightly to 46.1. The overall incidence rate across Germany is 36.8.
Here's what's happening across the world
Here are the headlines from across the world the day after the UK recorded no Covid deaths for the first time since July last year.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.