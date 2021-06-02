Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Tutoring sessions for pupils in England are being promised in school Covid catch-up plans that will cost £1.4bn over three years.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells BBC Breakfast the scheme is "looking at interventions we can deliver today, get the money on the table out to schools".

But head teachers are criticising the proposals as a "damp squib" and "hugely disappointing".

The recovery plan, in addition to the £1.7bn already announced, will include £1bn for 100 million hours of tutoring and £250m for teacher training and development.

However, the amount announced is lower than had been previously suggested - think tank Education Policy Institute calculated a recovery plan would cost £13.5bn.

The BBC has learned a much bigger and more ambitious plan costing just over £10bn was still under discussion between government departments as recently as last week but this was rejected by the Treasury.

Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green says the announcement "makes a mockery of the prime minister's claim that education is a priority".

Asked about whether the school day could be extended Williamson says: "I think there's real benefits for looking at how we can expand the school day."