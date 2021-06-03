BBC Copyright: BBC

Ministers from the UK's devolved administrations will take part in a virtual meeting later, chaired by Boris Johnson, on how to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

UK ministers and the first ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be among those taking part.

Downing Street says it is an opportunity to share information and ideas on the way ahead.

The four-nation summit had been due last week but was postponed after a row between the Scottish, Welsh and UK governments over the agenda.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove says he is delighted the devolved leaders "all responded positively to the prime minister's invitation".

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and to roll out lifesaving vaccines," he says.

He adds: "We must take the same approach to the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19."