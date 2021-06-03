Live
Changes to foreign travel lists considered
What's the roadmap for lifting lockdown? | When will I get the vaccine?
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
More than 20 healthcare organisations, including those representing nurses, doctors, surgeons and therapists, are calling for stricter UK guidelines on face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE)
-
There must be more focus on self-harm among the over-65s because of the increased risks associated with the pandemic, a leading expert has said
- Amazon is to expand its Covid testing lab facilities in the UK, but analysts say it could also provide opportunities for the online giant in the health sector and buff up its reputation after questions over working conditions
-
Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto says she is "100%" certain the Olympics will go ahead next month, but warns the Games "must be prepared" to proceed without spectators in the event of a coronavirus outbreak
-
Britain's love of queuing helped the UK coronavirus vaccine rollout, the health secretary has said, as jabs were given "according to need, not ability to pay"
-
The education recovery commissioner for England, Sir Kevan Collins,has resigned in a row over the lack of "credible" Covid catch-up funding.
Four nations Covid recovery meeting to be held
Ministers from the UK's devolved administrations will take part in a virtual meeting later, chaired by Boris Johnson, on how to emerge from the Covid pandemic.
UK ministers and the first ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be among those taking part.
Downing Street says it is an opportunity to share information and ideas on the way ahead.
The four-nation summit had been due last week but was postponed after a row between the Scottish, Welsh and UK governments over the agenda.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove says he is delighted the devolved leaders "all responded positively to the prime minister's invitation".
"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and to roll out lifesaving vaccines," he says.
He adds: "We must take the same approach to the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19."
Tokyo 2020 president '100%' sure Olympics will go ahead
Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto is "100%" certain the Olympics will go ahead, but warns the Games "must be prepared" to proceed without spectators in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.
There are 50 days until the delayed Tokyo Games begin on 23 July - but Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, with large parts of the country under a state of emergency.
Hashimoto tells BBC Sport: "The question right now is how are we going to have an even more safe and secure Games.
"The Japanese people are feeling very insecure and at the same time probably feel some frustration at us talking about the Olympics and I think that is giving rise to more voices opposing having the Games in Tokyo.
"The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people. If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators."
No international fans will be permitted this summer at the Olympics and recent polls in Japan have shown nearly 70% of the population do not want the Games to go ahead.
What's the latest around Europe?
Spain’s discos and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen in areas with lower Covid incidence rates, and with limited numbers indoors. Clubs in areas such as the Balearic islands and Valencia will be able to open their doors until at least 02:00 with 50% capacity. Nightlife groups say those kinds of restrictions make it impractical and several areas with higher incidence rates are unhappy too. The capital Madrid says it will follow its own plan.
Portugal has approved plans to further ease Covid restrictions on the mainland on 14 June, with some exceptions. Remote working will no longer be compulsory and cafes, shops, cinemas and theatres will be able to stay open until midnight rather than 22:30. Spectators will be allowed at professional sports events from 28 June, with a 33% capacity. Nightclubs will remain shut.
French President Emmanuel Macron says 12-18 year-olds will be able to get vaccinated from 15 June. He says mid-June is also when France will hit its target of getting 30 million people vaccinated.
Air travel associations say they fear airport chaos in Europe this summer because lengthy health checks will increase wait times dramatically. International air transport association IATA says travel is currently at 30% of pre-Covid levels and waiting could reach five and a half hours if traffic climbs to 75% of pre-Covid levels without any improvement.
Labour calls for amber list to be scrapped
England's traffic light list system for overseas travel - which could be updated today - classes foreign destinations as green, amber or red.
But Labour is calling for the amber list to be scrapped "because of the huge confusion it is creating and the huge number of travellers coming through our airports".
The party's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there should be a "small green list", but amber list countries should be put on to the red list.
He also calls for a "comprehensive hotel quarantine system", adding that "keeping out variants is absolutely critical and we have to do all we can to do that and protect our vaccine programme".
Asked if Labour is saying there should be no leisure travel abroad, Thomas-Symonds says: "It may be a tough message in terms of the amber list countries, but we have to say this because the government has not been acting in the way it should be with our border protections against Covid and there could be an extraordinary cost to that."
The latest headlines
Here's what you need to know:
Good morning
Welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from the UK and around the world.
We're just getting set up, stay tuned.