PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary says the decision to move Portugal from green to amber "isn't based on any science or public health".

"What we don't understand is why the UK, which has been so successful with vaccines, is expecting its vaccinated citizens travelling to Portugal coming back to quarantine," he tells BBC Breakfast.

O'Leary says the decision is "more mismanagement of the Covid recovery" and has created unnecessary disruption and stress for hundreds of thousands of British families.

He says the airline still plans to operate planned extra flights to Portugal, with customers not able to get a refund but able to rebook their flights for later in the summer.

He remains bullish on travel saying that he believes European travel will be normal by the autumn.

Asked for his message for the government, O'Leary says: "Stop messing with people's lives."