As it happened: Delta variant is around 40% more transmissible

Amid outbreaks of the new Delta variant in parts of the country, the daily total of positive tests is rising - reaching an average of 4,785 over the last seven days.

But so far, that has not translated into a significant change in the number of people in hospital. That's remained pretty steady, with 932 Covid-19 patients at the last count.

That's also true of the daily reported toll of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, which has also remained low at an average of 8 over the last seven days.

That may be down to the protection acquired through the UK's vaccination programme, which has now means 40,333,231 people have had at least one dose and 27,661,353 are fully vaccinated.

There are more second doses being given out daily than first doses, as the UK aims to boost the protection of vulnerable members of the population against the Delta variant.

