NHS boss hails 'watershed moment' in vaccine rollout
NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, has hailed tomorrow as "a watershed moment".
Sir Simon describes the vaccination programme as entering "the home straight" after Health Secretary Matt Hancock says first doses of the vaccine would become available to 25-29-year-olds from Tuesday morning.
"The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab to Maggie Keenan," says the NHS boss.
“The tireless efforts of NHS staff to protect the people they care for and their communities has quite simply saved lives, and when you get the text, you’re next."
Sir Simon says NHS staff were delivering jabs at more than 1,600 sites including vaccine buses, places of worship and sport stadiums.
“Getting the lifesaving Covid-19 jab is the most important thing you can do."
UK working excellently to counter Covid - Hancock
Alba Party MP Neil Hanvey asks how the "adaptability" of coronavirus, in all its variants, can be countered.
Matt Hancock responds that the different UK administrations have put in a big "team effort" and that "a lot" of people are doing "excellent" work together.
He adds he is "grateful" to all those involved.
That ends the health secretary's Commons appearance, during which he answered 31 questions.
Data-gathering 'will save lives'
Labour's Barbara Keeley calls the scheme to gather more information on Covid a "data grab" and says the government should "publicise" how people can "opt out" of giving information.
Matt Hancock replies that this is all about "how we can save lives", which is the "NHS's historic mission".
No one was denied treatment - Hancock
Conservative Esther McVey asks how many more hospital beds are available in the NHS than in March last year.
Matt Hancock does not give a figure, but replies that most of the growth was in the Nightingale hospitals, set up to deal with the demands of the pandemic.
He adds that, "all the way through", no one was denied treatment.
Ministers 'must be clear' on overseas travel
Labour's Derek Twigg says the government must be "clear" in future on what's happening regarding overseas travel, as hundreds of thousands of jobs depend on it.
Matt Hancock says he's taking a "cautious" approach, adding that this is sensible.
Keeping social distancing 'won't allow normality'
Conservative Mark Harper says that, if social distancing is not ended on 21 June in England, easing of restrictions will not have "gone anywhere close" to normal. He asks how effective vaccine jabs are at lowering the risk of serious illness and death.
The health secretary says he doesn't have the "precise figures in my head" and promises to give more detail at Health Questions in the Commons on Tuesday.
Watch: Vaccine rollout extended to under-30s in England
If you're just joining us now, the health secretary has been speaking to MPs about the latest in the UK's fight against coronavirus.
Matt Hancock announced that, from tomorrow, people in England aged 25-29 will be able to book a vaccination appointment. You can watch a clip from his statement below.
Will decision on masks in schools be reversed?
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas asks why the health secretary is not "ruling out" lifting restrictions in England on 21 June. She also urges him to reverse the decision to end mask-wearing in schools.
Matt Hancock says he doesn't understand Lucas's argument, adding he will be influenced by the data the government will receive over the next week before making a decision.
BreakingFurther 154 admitted to hospital in UK with Covid
As we just mentioned, the UK has recorded more than 5,000 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours.
It has also recorded a further 154 hospital admissions. However, these admissions are likely to reflect people who contracted the virus weeks ago, rather than in recent days.
There are currently 932 people being treated for Covid in hospital.
With regards to first vaccine doses, 127,345 were administered across the UK over the past 24 hours, as well as 259,941 second doses.
That means 40,460,576 people have now received at least one vaccine dose, while 27,921,294 have received both.
BreakingSingle Covid death reported in UK in past 24 hours
Away from the Commons now, one death within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result has been reported in the UK over the past 24 hours, official figures show.
That takes the total number of UK deaths by that measure to 127,841 since the pandemic began.
A further 5,683 positive Covid cases have also been identified in the UK over the past 24 hours.
'Domestic freedom has to be protected' - Hancock
Conservative MP Huw Merriman asks what happened to the government's promised green watch list - in light of the swift removal of Portugal from the green list to the amber list last week.
He asks the health secretary if he can "give a milestone on when we can unlock international travel - and how can we give this industry and workforce hope for the future?"
Hancock says the government acted on the available bio-security advice, prompted by the presence of the variant Delta AW in Portugal.
He agrees opening up international travel is "challenging", particularly because of the risk posed by new variants.
"Domestic freedom has to be protected at all costs," says Hancock.
He stresses the need to protect the UK's borders: "A variant that undermines the vaccine would put us in a much more difficult place as a country".
Trust is key on Covid data-gathering - Hancock
Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson says the Covid data-collection programme - criticised by privacy campaigners - should be paused.
Matt Hancock says he agrees that trust is important among NHS patients, but says data compilation is key to beating Covid.
Is ending restrictions on 21 June dangerous?
The SNP's Philippa Whitford says ending all social distancing in England on 21 June would be "dangerous" in light of the Delta variant. She also says hotel quarantine must be applied to all arrivals in the UK and for more use of single-dose vaccines.
Matt Hancock replies he won't "pre-judge the data" by making a decision on 21 June now. He adds that the UK has supplied "half a billion" Oxford AstraZeneca doses to countries around the world.
Vaccine is 'best way to get freedom back'
In response to Jeremy Hunt's question about whether any possible delays to the 21 June easing of restrictions may be short and temporary or whether some restrictions may be kept on a more permanent basis, Matt Hancock insists the honest answer is it is "still too early to say".
He reiterates the government will stick to the roadmap, allowing time to review the relevant data - and will deliver its answer on 14 June.
However, the health secretary says it is "reassuring" there is a clear breakage of the link between the hospitalisations and deaths, thanks to the vaccine and says jabs remain "the best way to get freedom back".
Will travel restrictions for some groups be eased?
Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt asks whether there are plans for more flexibility on easing restrictions for some groups, including parents of disabled children.
He cites the case of the mother of one child, who went to Lanzarote for physiotherapy not available in the UK.
We'll share patient data responsibly - Hancock
The health secretary says the growth in Covid cases has been "predominantly" among secondary school-age children and that testing them twice a week is "incredibly important". He adds he wants to "keep as much education as possible between now and summer".
On patient data, Matt Hancock says good information is "life-saving", as it aids research. Data on medical conditions "doesn't belong to the GP but the citizen", he argues, and promises to transfer it within the GP responsibly.
Can more be done to drive vaccines in Delta variant hotspots?
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says 73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people.
He says: "I am an optimist and I strongly believe that vaccination is our way through this, so can I ask him whether he is able to go further on vaccination, is he able to do more to drive up vaccination rates in these areas where the delta variant has taken off and where take up remains low?
"Is he able to narrow the time frame between the first dose and the second dose?"
Hancock: 83 of 126 hospitalised were unvaccinated
The health secretary says for all the great progress of the vaccine rollout there is "no room for complacency".
Matt Hancock says the Delta variant has made the race between coronavirus and vaccines "tighter" as it is 40% more transmissible than the Kent variant.
He says the Delta strain first discovered in India makes up the vast majority of all new infections.
Despite the rising cases, hospitalisations remain "flat" and appear to be those who haven't had the vaccine, he says.
Of the 12,383 new cases as of 3 June, 464 went on to present at emergency care and 126 were admitted to hospital.
Of those, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had one dose of vaccine and three had both doses, he says.
Beating Covid 'an international imperative'
Matt Hancock says tests have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children aged 12 to 15 and that he asked for advice on giving jabs to this age group.
He also says, ahead of this week's G7 summit in Cornwall, that beating the pandemic is an "international imperative" and people should test regularly and get both jabs "when they get the call".
'Still too early' to confirm Freedom Day
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says no decision will be taken on whether all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June before next Monday - 14 June, adding that it is "still too early".
He reiterates a decision will be taken, as always, after the government has had the opportunity to assess the relevant data.
In the meantime, he urges secondary school children to continue to take twice-weekly lateral flow tests and calls on their parents to support them - stressing cases are rising fastest among older schoolchildren.
"I am confident one day soon, freedom will return," says the health secretary.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
NHS boss hails 'watershed moment' in vaccine rollout
NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, has hailed tomorrow as "a watershed moment".
Sir Simon describes the vaccination programme as entering "the home straight" after Health Secretary Matt Hancock says first doses of the vaccine would become available to 25-29-year-olds from Tuesday morning.
"The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab to Maggie Keenan," says the NHS boss.
“The tireless efforts of NHS staff to protect the people they care for and their communities has quite simply saved lives, and when you get the text, you’re next."
Sir Simon says NHS staff were delivering jabs at more than 1,600 sites including vaccine buses, places of worship and sport stadiums.
“Getting the lifesaving Covid-19 jab is the most important thing you can do."
UK working excellently to counter Covid - Hancock
Alba Party MP Neil Hanvey asks how the "adaptability" of coronavirus, in all its variants, can be countered.
Matt Hancock responds that the different UK administrations have put in a big "team effort" and that "a lot" of people are doing "excellent" work together.
He adds he is "grateful" to all those involved.
That ends the health secretary's Commons appearance, during which he answered 31 questions.
Data-gathering 'will save lives'
Labour's Barbara Keeley calls the scheme to gather more information on Covid a "data grab" and says the government should "publicise" how people can "opt out" of giving information.
Matt Hancock replies that this is all about "how we can save lives", which is the "NHS's historic mission".
No one was denied treatment - Hancock
Conservative Esther McVey asks how many more hospital beds are available in the NHS than in March last year.
Matt Hancock does not give a figure, but replies that most of the growth was in the Nightingale hospitals, set up to deal with the demands of the pandemic.
He adds that, "all the way through", no one was denied treatment.
Ministers 'must be clear' on overseas travel
Labour's Derek Twigg says the government must be "clear" in future on what's happening regarding overseas travel, as hundreds of thousands of jobs depend on it.
Matt Hancock says he's taking a "cautious" approach, adding that this is sensible.
Keeping social distancing 'won't allow normality'
Conservative Mark Harper says that, if social distancing is not ended on 21 June in England, easing of restrictions will not have "gone anywhere close" to normal. He asks how effective vaccine jabs are at lowering the risk of serious illness and death.
The health secretary says he doesn't have the "precise figures in my head" and promises to give more detail at Health Questions in the Commons on Tuesday.
Watch: Vaccine rollout extended to under-30s in England
If you're just joining us now, the health secretary has been speaking to MPs about the latest in the UK's fight against coronavirus.
Matt Hancock announced that, from tomorrow, people in England aged 25-29 will be able to book a vaccination appointment. You can watch a clip from his statement below.
Will decision on masks in schools be reversed?
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas asks why the health secretary is not "ruling out" lifting restrictions in England on 21 June. She also urges him to reverse the decision to end mask-wearing in schools.
Matt Hancock says he doesn't understand Lucas's argument, adding he will be influenced by the data the government will receive over the next week before making a decision.
BreakingFurther 154 admitted to hospital in UK with Covid
As we just mentioned, the UK has recorded more than 5,000 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours.
It has also recorded a further 154 hospital admissions. However, these admissions are likely to reflect people who contracted the virus weeks ago, rather than in recent days.
There are currently 932 people being treated for Covid in hospital.
With regards to first vaccine doses, 127,345 were administered across the UK over the past 24 hours, as well as 259,941 second doses.
That means 40,460,576 people have now received at least one vaccine dose, while 27,921,294 have received both.
BreakingSingle Covid death reported in UK in past 24 hours
Away from the Commons now, one death within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result has been reported in the UK over the past 24 hours, official figures show.
That takes the total number of UK deaths by that measure to 127,841 since the pandemic began.
A further 5,683 positive Covid cases have also been identified in the UK over the past 24 hours.
'Domestic freedom has to be protected' - Hancock
Conservative MP Huw Merriman asks what happened to the government's promised green watch list - in light of the swift removal of Portugal from the green list to the amber list last week.
He asks the health secretary if he can "give a milestone on when we can unlock international travel - and how can we give this industry and workforce hope for the future?"
Hancock says the government acted on the available bio-security advice, prompted by the presence of the variant Delta AW in Portugal.
He agrees opening up international travel is "challenging", particularly because of the risk posed by new variants.
"Domestic freedom has to be protected at all costs," says Hancock.
He stresses the need to protect the UK's borders: "A variant that undermines the vaccine would put us in a much more difficult place as a country".
Trust is key on Covid data-gathering - Hancock
Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson says the Covid data-collection programme - criticised by privacy campaigners - should be paused.
Matt Hancock says he agrees that trust is important among NHS patients, but says data compilation is key to beating Covid.
Is ending restrictions on 21 June dangerous?
The SNP's Philippa Whitford says ending all social distancing in England on 21 June would be "dangerous" in light of the Delta variant. She also says hotel quarantine must be applied to all arrivals in the UK and for more use of single-dose vaccines.
Matt Hancock replies he won't "pre-judge the data" by making a decision on 21 June now. He adds that the UK has supplied "half a billion" Oxford AstraZeneca doses to countries around the world.
Vaccine is 'best way to get freedom back'
In response to Jeremy Hunt's question about whether any possible delays to the 21 June easing of restrictions may be short and temporary or whether some restrictions may be kept on a more permanent basis, Matt Hancock insists the honest answer is it is "still too early to say".
He reiterates the government will stick to the roadmap, allowing time to review the relevant data - and will deliver its answer on 14 June.
However, the health secretary says it is "reassuring" there is a clear breakage of the link between the hospitalisations and deaths, thanks to the vaccine and says jabs remain "the best way to get freedom back".
Will travel restrictions for some groups be eased?
Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt asks whether there are plans for more flexibility on easing restrictions for some groups, including parents of disabled children.
He cites the case of the mother of one child, who went to Lanzarote for physiotherapy not available in the UK.
We'll share patient data responsibly - Hancock
The health secretary says the growth in Covid cases has been "predominantly" among secondary school-age children and that testing them twice a week is "incredibly important". He adds he wants to "keep as much education as possible between now and summer".
On patient data, Matt Hancock says good information is "life-saving", as it aids research. Data on medical conditions "doesn't belong to the GP but the citizen", he argues, and promises to transfer it within the GP responsibly.
Can more be done to drive vaccines in Delta variant hotspots?
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says 73% of Delta cases are in unvaccinated people.
He says: "I am an optimist and I strongly believe that vaccination is our way through this, so can I ask him whether he is able to go further on vaccination, is he able to do more to drive up vaccination rates in these areas where the delta variant has taken off and where take up remains low?
"Is he able to narrow the time frame between the first dose and the second dose?"
Hancock: 83 of 126 hospitalised were unvaccinated
The health secretary says for all the great progress of the vaccine rollout there is "no room for complacency".
Matt Hancock says the Delta variant has made the race between coronavirus and vaccines "tighter" as it is 40% more transmissible than the Kent variant.
He says the Delta strain first discovered in India makes up the vast majority of all new infections.
Despite the rising cases, hospitalisations remain "flat" and appear to be those who haven't had the vaccine, he says.
Of the 12,383 new cases as of 3 June, 464 went on to present at emergency care and 126 were admitted to hospital.
Of those, 83 were unvaccinated, 28 had one dose of vaccine and three had both doses, he says.
Beating Covid 'an international imperative'
Matt Hancock says tests have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children aged 12 to 15 and that he asked for advice on giving jabs to this age group.
He also says, ahead of this week's G7 summit in Cornwall, that beating the pandemic is an "international imperative" and people should test regularly and get both jabs "when they get the call".
'Still too early' to confirm Freedom Day
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says no decision will be taken on whether all restrictions will be lifted on 21 June before next Monday - 14 June, adding that it is "still too early".
He reiterates a decision will be taken, as always, after the government has had the opportunity to assess the relevant data.
In the meantime, he urges secondary school children to continue to take twice-weekly lateral flow tests and calls on their parents to support them - stressing cases are rising fastest among older schoolchildren.
"I am confident one day soon, freedom will return," says the health secretary.