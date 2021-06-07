NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, has hailed tomorrow as "a watershed moment".

Sir Simon describes the vaccination programme as entering "the home straight" after Health Secretary Matt Hancock says first doses of the vaccine would become available to 25-29-year-olds from Tuesday morning.

"The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab to Maggie Keenan," says the NHS boss.

“The tireless efforts of NHS staff to protect the people they care for and their communities has quite simply saved lives, and when you get the text, you’re next."

Sir Simon says NHS staff were delivering jabs at more than 1,600 sites including vaccine buses, places of worship and sport stadiums.

“Getting the lifesaving Covid-19 jab is the most important thing you can do."