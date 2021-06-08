BBC Copyright: BBC

I'm at Gatwick airport and we’ve got two flights due in from Portugal here this morning - one from Faro at about 10:00 BST and one from Porto at about 11:00 BST.

Those people will need to isolate at home for 10 days and take two lab approved Covid tests.

Yesterday, there were 39 flights from Faro to UK airports, that's twice as many as you normally expect.

Some of the people arriving here were relieved they'd got in before that 04:00 BST deadline today but very frustrated at the expense.

Some were also very sympathetic to businesses and people involved in tourism in Portugal as well, because they are taking an almighty hit.

Many of them also had trouble taking the tests they needed to take before they were allowed onto the aircraft, so not the end of the holiday anyone would want.

The travel industry is really cross about this. British Airways and EasyJet are both saying this decision isn’t justified.

But the government maintains that it is necessary to have the ability to move countries from one part of the traffic light system to the other.

The next review is due on 24 June but at any time countries can be moved from green, amber to red or vice versa so it’s an uncertain time for anyone wanting to travel abroad this summer.