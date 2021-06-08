The NHS booking page for vaccinations has crashed briefly, as over-25s were invited to book their Covid-19 jabs.
A message on the website said: "The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
"We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience."
Analysis
Not the end of the holiday anyone would want
Tim Muffett
BBC Breakfast
I'm at Gatwick airport and we’ve got two flights due in from Portugal here this morning - one from Faro at about 10:00 BST and one from Porto at about 11:00 BST.
Those people will need to isolate at home for 10 days and take two lab
approved Covid tests.
Yesterday, there were 39 flights from Faro to UK airports, that's twice as many as you normally expect.
Some of the people
arriving here were relieved they'd got in before that 04:00 BST deadline today but very
frustrated at the expense.
Some were also very sympathetic to businesses and people involved in tourism in Portugal as
well, because they are taking an almighty hit.
Many
of them also had trouble taking the tests they needed to take before they were allowed
onto the aircraft, so not the end of the holiday anyone would want.
The
travel industry is really cross about this. British Airways and EasyJet are both
saying this decision isn’t justified.
But the
government maintains that it is necessary to have the ability to move
countries from one part of the traffic light system to the other.
The
next review is due on 24 June but at any time countries can be moved from
green, amber to red or vice versa so it’s an uncertain time for anyone wanting
to travel abroad this summer.
Covid stories in today's papers
UK tourists 'panicked' to get back from Portugal
We've got more reaction from British tourists who managed to get back from Portugal before it went on the amber list at 04:00 BST.
One man says the change from green to amber "came out of nowhere" and "knocked us for six".
A woman who had to cut her holiday short says it was "stressful" as pharmacies in Portugal were running out of the Covid tests they needed to return to the UK.
Czech masks in schools and Spanish football scare: Latest across Europe
Czech children and schoolteachers will no longer have to wear masks in
classrooms from this morning, in all but three regions. Masks are still required in the rest of school. More than 45% of adults have had a first dose in the Czech Republic
and the government says it’s allowing non-essential travel from across the EU
as well as Serbia
from 21 June as long as proof of vaccination, negative test or previous
infection is provided.
Days before Spain’s national football team takes part in the Euro 2020 championships,
the team may now have to be vaccinated after one of the players, Sergio Busquets, tested
positive for Covid. The squad and coaching staff have all tested negative.
Spain continue their warm-up for the tournament today with a game against Lithuania. Spain reopened its borders to tourists and cruise ships yesterday for
fully vaccinated people – although the UK requires quarantine for any visitor
to Spain on their return.
French President Emmanuel Macron meets restaurateurs today, the day before
indoor dining reopens in bars and restaurants after seven months of closure.
Gyms will also start reopening tomorrow and the overnight curfew will be pushed back from
21:00 to 23:00.
From tomorrow, wearing masks will no longer be required in Belgium’s
Brussels region, although
will still be compulsory in busy places, inside shops and on public
transport.
Health experts in Serbia say the pandemic is causing a regional
shortage of anti-venom serum for snakebites. The main supplier, Serbia’s Torlak
Institute, has not produced any doses this year, as it concentrates on
production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The European adder is
widespread in the region.
Portugal move to amber list 'absolute joke'
People arriving at some of the UK’s airport have spoken of their frustration, calling it an "absolute joke", after Portugal was moved to the amber list.
The tighter rules kicked in at 04:00 BST - meaning that those
returning to the UK from Portugal must now take two tests and quarantine for 10
days.
One
woman who flew into Gatwick Airport last night after cutting short her holiday
says: "To put it on the green list and then to take it off three weeks
later is just kind of unbelievable."
"I
was part of a big group, there were 60 of us out there for a wedding...
everyone's found it quite difficult."
She
said it had been stressful booking new flights with just a few days' notice,
adding: "It's a massive inconvenience and obviously costs everyone a lot
of money."
-
UK holidaymakers have been left angry and frustrated after a scramble to return home before Portugal moved onto the amber list.
-
Portugal moved to the list at 04:00 BST - meaning any new arrivals must take two tests and quarantine for 10 days.
-
NHS and care staff in England are so burnt out that it has become an "emergency" and risks the future of the health service, MPs have warned.
-
All adults aged 25 to 29 in England who have not
yet had a Covid vaccine will be able to book their first dose from today
-
Reports have suggested the final step in the Government's road map could be delayed by two weeks
-
It’s after ministers were given a "downbeat" briefing on the latest data by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, according to The Times
-
Millions of Covid vaccines could be wasted if rich countries send large amounts of leftover doses to poorer nations in one go, Unicef has warned.
-
And the five-day office week could become the normagain within two years, the Centre for Cities think tank has told the BBC
You can read more reaction here.
