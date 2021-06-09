People walk past an electronic coronavirus notice board in Bolton town centre
No return to local lockdowns - communities secretary

  1. 'We need surge vaccinations right now' - Burnham

    Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is calling for the government to speed up vaccinations in Covid hotspots immediately.

    He tells BBC Breakfast: “The need is now actually. It is spreading again in places like this. The vaccination programme can have most impact right now, that’s the call we are putting out to the government.

    “So over the next two to three weeks, have a surge vaccination in all parts of the country where the cases are higher, and that would include here.

    “It’s not about asking for more supplies than we are entitled to, it’s about bringing forward our supplies so we can make a bigger difference.”

    Burnham, who got his second jab yesterday, says this is the best way for the government to achieve confidence in the 21 June unlocking date.

  2. Today’s headlines

    Here are some of the stories we are looking at this morning.

    • The military is sent in to boost surge testing in Delta variant hotspots in north-west England
    • Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has called for extra jabs to vaccinate residents “right now”
    • But communities secretary Robert Jenrick says: “We are not going to adopt a geographical approach where one part of the country gets significant more vaccines than another”
    • He also rules out a return to local lockdowns in England
    • Meanwhile, the Army has sent 60 personnel to boost the vaccination programme in Lothian and Lanarkshire in Scotland
    • Across England, there was a surge in demand as people aged 25 to 29 were invited to book jabs, NHS England says
    • It was a "Glastonbury-style rush for appointments", says NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens - with more than 1,600 jabs being booked every minute
    • And UK adults spent an average of three hours and 47 minutes online every day during the pandemic, an Ofcom report has found.

