Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is calling for the government to speed up vaccinations in Covid hotspots immediately.

He tells BBC Breakfast: “The need is now actually. It is spreading again in places like this. The vaccination programme can have most impact right now, that’s the call we are putting out to the government.

“So over the next two to three weeks, have a surge vaccination in all parts of the country where the cases are higher, and that would include here.

“It’s not about asking for more supplies than we are entitled to, it’s about bringing forward our supplies so we can make a bigger difference.”

Burnham, who got his second jab yesterday, says this is the best way for the government to achieve confidence in the 21 June unlocking date.